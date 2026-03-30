Who Is Mark Consuelos? Mark Andrew Consuelos is an American actor and talk show host known for his adaptable performances across television dramas and daytime programming. His work often blends serious character portrayals with engaging live presence. He first gained widespread public attention portraying Mateo Santos on the ABC soap opera All My Children, where his on-screen romance with Kelly Ripa captivated viewers and became a cultural phenomenon.

Full Name Mark Andrew Consuelos Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Bloomingdale Senior High School, University of South Florida Father Saul Consuelos Mother Camilla Consuelos Siblings an older brother, Adriana Consuelos Kids Michael Joseph Consuelos, Lola Grace Consuelos, Joaquin Antonio Consuelos

Early Life and Education Born in Zaragoza, Spain, Mark Consuelos spent his early years moving between Italy and the United States, shaped by his Mexican father, Saul, and Italian mother, Camilla. He grew up in Lebanon, Illinois, and later Brandon, Florida.

He attended Bloomingdale Senior High School before enrolling at the University of Notre Dame. Consuelos later transferred to the University of South Florida, earning a marketing degree in 1994, though his passion for acting soon guided his career.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines Mark Consuelos’s most notable relationship, as he has been married to television personality Kelly Ripa since May 1, 1996. They met as co-stars on the set of All My Children and famously eloped in Las Vegas.

Consuelos shares three children with Ripa: Michael Joseph, Lola Grace, and Joaquin Antonio. The couple frequently co-parents, maintaining a highly public and enduring partnership.

Career Highlights Mark Consuelos’s career launched with a defining role as Mateo Santos on the ABC soap opera All My Children, a part he played from 1995 to 2002. He later joined the cast of Riverdale as the villainous Hiram Lodge, appearing from 2017 to 2023, and secured a Daytime Emmy Award in 2024.

He expanded his media presence by becoming a co-host of Live with Kelly and Mark in 2023, an evolution from his frequent guest appearances. Consuelos also co-founded Milojo Productions with his wife, venturing into television and film production.