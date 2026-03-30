Who Is Norah Jones? Norah Jones is an American singer-songwriter and musician, recognized for her distinct, soulful blend of jazz, country, and pop. Her tranquil voice and piano stylings have captivated global audiences for over two decades. She launched into stardom with her 2002 debut album, Come Away with Me, which sold millions and garnered five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. The album’s lead single, “Don’t Know Why,” became a global hit.

Full Name Norah Jones Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Education Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, University of North Texas Father Ravi Shankar Mother Sue Jones Siblings Anoushka Shankar, Shubhendra Shankar

Early Life and Education Born Geethali Norah Jones Shankar in Manhattan, New York City, Norah Jones was raised by her mother, Sue Jones, in Grapevine, Texas, after her parents separated. Her early musical interests were greatly influenced by her mother’s extensive record collection. Jones attended Colleyville Middle School and Grapevine High School, later transferring to the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Dallas, where she excelled in jazz vocals and composition. She also studied jazz piano at the University of North Texas before moving to New York City.

Notable Relationships Norah Jones is married to keyboardist Pete Remm, a fellow musician with whom she shares a private life away from public scrutiny. Previously, Jones was in a relationship with bassist Lee Alexander from 2000 to 2007. Jones and Remm are parents to two children, a son and a daughter, whose names remain undisclosed to the public. She maintains a very private family life, rarely discussing her children in interviews.

Career Highlights Norah Jones launched her solo career with the 2002 debut album Come Away with Me, a critical and commercial triumph that fused jazz, country, and pop. It sold over 27 million copies worldwide, making it the highest-selling debut studio album by a solo artist in the 21st century. Her creative ventures extend to acting, making her feature film debut in Wong Kar-wai’s 2007 movie My Blueberry Nights. Jones also co-founded the country trio Puss N Boots and hosts a podcast, Norah Jones Is Playing Along, featuring musical collaborations. To date, Jones has collected nine Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist, solidifying her status as a significant figure in contemporary music.