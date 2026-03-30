Paul Reiser: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Paul Reiser
March 30, 1956
New York City, New York, US
70 Years Old
Aries
Who Is Paul Reiser?
Paul Reiser is an American actor, comedian, and writer known for his observational humor and relatable portrayals of everyday life. He brings a distinct, often neurotic, charm to his diverse roles across film and television.
His breakout performance came in the 1982 film Diner, where he delivered sharp, witty dialogue as Modell, quickly establishing his comedic talent. This role solidified his path in Hollywood, earning him widespread recognition.
|Full Name
|Paul Reiser
|Gender
|Male
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$75 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Romanian Jewish
|Education
|East Side Hebrew Institute, Stuyvesant High School, Binghamton University
|Father
|Samuel H. Reiser
|Mother
|Helen Hollinger Reiser
|Siblings
|Three sisters
|Kids
|Ezra Samuel Reiser, Leon Reiser
Early Life and Education
Paul Reiser was born in New York City to Samuel H. Reiser, a health food distributor, and Helen Hollinger Reiser, a homemaker. His family is of Romanian Jewish descent, and he has three sisters.
He attended the East Side Hebrew Institute and graduated from Stuyvesant High School. Reiser later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in music from Binghamton University, where he also honed his comedic skills in local clubs.
Notable Relationships
Paul Reiser married Paula Ravets on August 21, 1988, a relationship that has been a steady anchor throughout his public life. The couple met when Ravets worked at a comedy club where Reiser performed stand-up.
Reiser and Ravets share two sons, Ezra Samuel Reiser and Leon Reiser, with whom he maintains a close family bond. The couple remains married and often inspires themes in his work.
Career Highlights
Paul Reiser co-created and starred in the NBC sitcom Mad About You, which became a cultural phenomenon, running for seven seasons and earning numerous awards. The series earned him Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.
His breakout film role as Modell in Barry Levinson’s 1982 ensemble comedy Diner showcased his distinctive comedic timing and witty banter. He also delivered a memorable performance as Carter Burke in James Cameron’s Aliens.
Reiser authored best-selling books Couplehood, Babyhood, and Familyhood, further cementing his relatable voice. His work across various platforms continues to impact modern comedy and storytelling.
Signature Quote
“Marriage is like the final frontier of intimacy.”
See Also
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