Who Is Piers Morgan? Piers Morgan is a British broadcaster and journalist, widely recognized for his outspoken commentary and distinctive interviewing style. He has carved a controversial yet influential path across both print and television media. Morgan’s breakout moment arrived in 1994 when he became the youngest editor of a British national newspaper at the News of the World. This quickly cemented his reputation for aggressive newsgathering and fearless opinion.

Full Name Piers Morgan Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality British Education Harlow College Father Vincent Eamonn O’Meara Mother Gabrielle Georgina Sybille Siblings Jeremy Morgan Kids Spencer Morgan, Stanley Morgan, Albert Morgan, Elise Morgan

Early Life and Education A focus on family marked Piers Morgan’s early life in Newick, East Sussex, after his father’s passing and his mother’s remarriage to Glynne Pughe-Morgan. He attended Cumnor House prep school, Chailey School, and Priory School, Lewes. By his teenage years, Morgan displayed an early interest in journalism, writing for a local newspaper before formally studying the subject at Harlow College.

Notable Relationships Piers Morgan is currently married to journalist and novelist Celia Walden, with whom he tied the knot in 2010. Prior to this, Morgan was married to Marion Shalloe. Morgan shares three sons, Spencer, Stanley, and Albert, with his first wife Marion. He and Celia welcomed their daughter, Elise, in 2011.

Career Highlights Piers Morgan’s early career saw him become the youngest editor of a British national newspaper at the News of the World in 1994, a position he secured at 29 years old. He then edited the Daily Mirror from 1995 to 2004, leading it to win Newspaper of the Year in 2002. His television presence expanded significantly as a judge on America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent. Morgan later hosted his own talk show, Piers Morgan Live, on CNN from 2011 to 2014, and co-presented ITV’s Good Morning Britain from 2015 to 2021. To date, Morgan has collected several accolades, including British Press Awards’ “Newspaper Editor of the Year” and TRIC’s “Interviewer of The Year” in 2023.