Eric Clapton playing electric guitar on stage during a live performance with microphone and equipment in background

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Eric Clapton

Born

March 30, 1945

Died
Birthplace

Ripley, Surrey, UK

Age

81 Years Old

Horoscope

Aries

Who Is Eric Clapton?

Eric Patrick Clapton is a British guitarist, singer, and songwriter known for his profound blues-rock style and masterful improvisation. His work often turns ordinary stories into gripping drama.

His breakout came as lead guitarist for The Yardbirds, establishing a fervent following that proclaimed ‘Clapton is God’ across London.

Full NameEric Patrick Clapton
GenderMale
Height5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$450 million
NationalityBritish
EthnicityWhite
EducationHollyfield School, Kingston College of Art
FatherEdward Walter Fryer
MotherPatricia Molly Clapton
SiblingsBrian MacDonald, Cheryl MacDonald, Heather MacDonald
KidsConor Loren Clapton, Ruth Kelly, Julie Rose Clapton, Ella Mae Clapton, Sophie Belle Clapton

Early Life and Education

Born in Ripley, Surrey, UK, Eric Patrick Clapton was raised by his maternal grandparents, Rose and Jack Clapp, believing his young mother, Patricia Molly Clapton, was his older sister.

He received an inexpensive acoustic guitar at thirteen and later enrolled at Kingston College of Art, where his passion for American blues music overshadowed his art studies.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Eric Patrick Clapton’s life, including his first marriage to model Pattie Boyd Harrison, which ended in 1989.

He is currently married to Melia McEnery, with whom he shares three daughters: Julie Rose, Ella Mae, and Sophie Belle. Clapton also has an elder daughter, Ruth Kelly, and tragically lost his son, Conor Loren.

Career Highlights

Eric Patrick Clapton’s blues-rock albums and profound guitar work cemented his status as a legendary musician, selling over one hundred million records.

Clapton also founded the Crossroads Centre, a rehabilitation clinic for addiction in Antigua, benefiting it through his periodic Crossroads Guitar Festivals.

To date, Clapton has collected eighteen Grammy Awards and is the only triple inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Signature Quote

“The blues are what I’ve turned to, what has given me inspiration and relief in all the trials of my life.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.