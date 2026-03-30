Who Is Eric Clapton? Eric Patrick Clapton is a British guitarist, singer, and songwriter known for his profound blues-rock style and masterful improvisation. His work often turns ordinary stories into gripping drama. His breakout came as lead guitarist for The Yardbirds, establishing a fervent following that proclaimed ‘Clapton is God’ across London.

Full Name Eric Patrick Clapton Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $450 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Hollyfield School, Kingston College of Art Father Edward Walter Fryer Mother Patricia Molly Clapton Siblings Brian MacDonald, Cheryl MacDonald, Heather MacDonald Kids Conor Loren Clapton, Ruth Kelly, Julie Rose Clapton, Ella Mae Clapton, Sophie Belle Clapton

Early Life and Education Born in Ripley, Surrey, UK, Eric Patrick Clapton was raised by his maternal grandparents, Rose and Jack Clapp, believing his young mother, Patricia Molly Clapton, was his older sister. He received an inexpensive acoustic guitar at thirteen and later enrolled at Kingston College of Art, where his passion for American blues music overshadowed his art studies.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Eric Patrick Clapton’s life, including his first marriage to model Pattie Boyd Harrison, which ended in 1989. He is currently married to Melia McEnery, with whom he shares three daughters: Julie Rose, Ella Mae, and Sophie Belle. Clapton also has an elder daughter, Ruth Kelly, and tragically lost his son, Conor Loren.

Career Highlights Eric Patrick Clapton’s blues-rock albums and profound guitar work cemented his status as a legendary musician, selling over one hundred million records. Clapton also founded the Crossroads Centre, a rehabilitation clinic for addiction in Antigua, benefiting it through his periodic Crossroads Guitar Festivals. To date, Clapton has collected eighteen Grammy Awards and is the only triple inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.