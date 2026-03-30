Who Is Warren Beatty? Warren Beatty is an American actor and filmmaker renowned for his multifaceted contributions to cinema. He consistently took on roles as producer, director, writer, and actor in his projects, shaping a distinct creative vision. His breakout role came in 1961 with Splendor in the Grass, instantly establishing him as a charismatic leading man. He then produced and starred in Bonnie and Clyde, a landmark film that redefined American cinema.

Full Name Warren Beatty Gender Male Relationship Status Married Annette Bening Net Worth $150 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Washington-Lee High School, Northwestern University, Stella Adler Studio of Acting Father Ira Owens Beaty Mother Kathlyn Corinne MacLean Siblings Shirley MacLaine Kids Stephen Beatty, Benjamin Beatty, Isabel Beatty, Ella Beatty

Early Life and Education Henry Warren Beaty was born on March 30, 1937, in Richmond, Virginia, to parents Ira Owens Beaty, a school administrator, and Kathlyn Corinne MacLean, a drama teacher. His older sister is actress Shirley MacLaine, who also achieved Hollywood stardom. He attended Washington-Lee High School, excelling as a football player and class president. Beatty turned down football scholarships to study liberal arts at Northwestern University, later honing his craft at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting.

Notable Relationships Warren Beatty has been married to actress Annette Bening since 1992, after a long string of high-profile romances that garnered significant media attention. Prior to Bening, he was linked to numerous notable women. Beatty shares four children with Bening: Stephen, Benjamin, Isabel, and Ella, with whom he actively co-parents. Their marriage remains one of Hollywood’s enduring unions.

Career Highlights Warren Beatty’s career features landmark films like Bonnie and Clyde, a 1967 crime drama he produced and starred in, which became a colossal hit and earned ten Academy Award nominations. He also famously directed and starred in the epic Reds. Beatty is an Academy Award-winning director for Reds, and holds the unique distinction of receiving nominations for acting, directing, writing, and producing on the same film twice, for Heaven Can Wait and Reds. He also received the Irving G. Thalberg Award.