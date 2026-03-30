Warren Beatty smiling, wearing a black tuxedo and bow tie at a formal event with dim lighting in the background

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Warren Beatty

Born

March 30, 1937

Died
Birthplace

Richmond, Virginia, US

Age

89 Years Old

Horoscope

Aries

Who Is Warren Beatty?

Warren Beatty is an American actor and filmmaker renowned for his multifaceted contributions to cinema. He consistently took on roles as producer, director, writer, and actor in his projects, shaping a distinct creative vision.

His breakout role came in 1961 with Splendor in the Grass, instantly establishing him as a charismatic leading man. He then produced and starred in Bonnie and Clyde, a landmark film that redefined American cinema.

Full NameWarren Beatty
GenderMale
Relationship StatusMarried Annette Bening
Net Worth$150 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationWashington-Lee High School, Northwestern University, Stella Adler Studio of Acting
FatherIra Owens Beaty
MotherKathlyn Corinne MacLean
SiblingsShirley MacLaine
KidsStephen Beatty, Benjamin Beatty, Isabel Beatty, Ella Beatty

Early Life and Education

Henry Warren Beaty was born on March 30, 1937, in Richmond, Virginia, to parents Ira Owens Beaty, a school administrator, and Kathlyn Corinne MacLean, a drama teacher. His older sister is actress Shirley MacLaine, who also achieved Hollywood stardom.

He attended Washington-Lee High School, excelling as a football player and class president. Beatty turned down football scholarships to study liberal arts at Northwestern University, later honing his craft at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting.

Notable Relationships

Warren Beatty has been married to actress Annette Bening since 1992, after a long string of high-profile romances that garnered significant media attention. Prior to Bening, he was linked to numerous notable women.

Beatty shares four children with Bening: Stephen, Benjamin, Isabel, and Ella, with whom he actively co-parents. Their marriage remains one of Hollywood’s enduring unions.

Career Highlights

Warren Beatty’s career features landmark films like Bonnie and Clyde, a 1967 crime drama he produced and starred in, which became a colossal hit and earned ten Academy Award nominations. He also famously directed and starred in the epic Reds.

Beatty is an Academy Award-winning director for Reds, and holds the unique distinction of receiving nominations for acting, directing, writing, and producing on the same film twice, for Heaven Can Wait and Reds. He also received the Irving G. Thalberg Award.

Signature Quote

“There’s no point in making a movie just to be making a movie.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.