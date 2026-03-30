Who Is Thomas Rhett? Thomas Rhett Akins Jr. is an American country singer-songwriter known for a polished sound that often blends traditional country with pop influences. His relatable lyrics and energetic stage presence have earned him a devoted fanbase. He achieved widespread recognition with his 2013 debut album, It Goes Like This, and the chart-topping title track. This success cemented his place as a rising star in the contemporary country music landscape.

Full Name Thomas Rhett Akins Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married to Lauren Akins Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Lebanese American Education Goodpasture Christian School, Lipscomb University Father Rhett Akins Mother Paige Braswell Siblings Kasey Akins, two half-brothers Kids Willa Gray Akins, Ada James Akins, Lennon Love Akins, Lillie Carolina Akins, one son

Early Life and Education Growing up in Valdosta, Georgia, Thomas Rhett Akins Jr. was immersed in country music; his father, Rhett Akins, was a successful singer-songwriter. Despite his parents’ divorce when he was nine, they remained amicable co-parents, and Thomas Rhett spent his childhood around prominent country artists. He attended Goodpasture Christian School and later Lipscomb University, where he initially studied communications. However, his passion for music led him to drop out at age 20 to pursue a songwriting deal in Nashville, Tennessee.

Notable Relationships Thomas Rhett Akins Jr. has maintained a long-term relationship with his wife, Lauren Akins, whom he married in October 2012. The couple met in first grade and dated briefly in high school before reconnecting and committing to their future together. Together, they share five children: daughters Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon Love, Lillie Carolina, and a son born in February 2026. The family often appears in his music and on social media.

Career Highlights Thomas Rhett’s career boasts an impressive 24 No. 1 singles on the Country Airplay chart, establishing him as one of country music’s most consistent hitmakers. His albums, including Life Changes and Center Point Road, have frequently topped charts. Beyond the charts, Rhett launched his Dos Primos tequila brand, further diversifying his ventures. He also actively participates in various tours, often playing to arena-packing crowds across the country. To date, he has collected eight Academy of Country Music Awards, including Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, and five Grammy Award nominations. These accolades highlight his significant impact on modern country music.