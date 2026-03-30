Who Is NF? Nathan John Feuerstein is an American rapper and singer known for his introspective lyrics and raw emotional delivery. His music often explores themes of mental health, personal struggles, and hope, resonating with a broad audience. He first gained widespread public attention with his 2017 album, Perception, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The album’s success was propelled by the hit single “Let You Down,” which became a multi-platinum certified track.

Full Name Nathan John Feuerstein Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Gladwin High School Father Timothy J. Feuerstein Mother Jennifer M. Warner Siblings Two sisters Kids Beckham John Feuerstein, one daughter

Early Life and Education His early life in Gladwin, Michigan, was marked by family challenges, including his parents’ divorce and his mother’s struggles with addiction. These experiences later became central to his songwriting. Nathan John Feuerstein graduated from Gladwin High School in 2009, where he was also a member of the basketball team, finding an early outlet for discipline and performance.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Nathan John Feuerstein has maintained a private but enduring relationship with Bridgette Doremus. They began dating in 2015 and married in September 2018. The couple shares two children: a son, Beckham John Feuerstein, born in August 2021, and a daughter, born in December 2023.

Career Highlights Nathan John Feuerstein’s musical journey includes several landmark achievements, such as his 2017 album Perception, which topped the Billboard 200 and achieved platinum certification. This success was driven by the popular single “Let You Down,” which reached number twelve on the Billboard Hot 100. He further expanded his reach with albums like The Search in 2019, which also debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and Hope in 2023, peaking at number two. To date, he has accumulated numerous RIAA certifications, including fourteen platinum plaques and five multi-platinum honors, solidifying his impact in the hip-hop genre.