Happy birthday to Jake Gyllenhaal , Karim Benzema , and Alyssa Milano ! December 19 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Producer Jake Gyllenhaal, 45 Known for his intense performances, American actor Jake Gyllenhaal captivated audiences early with his role in Donnie Darko. He later earned an Academy Award nomination for Brokeback Mountain and has since showcased remarkable versatility across genres.



Little-known fact: Few know that Jake Gyllenhaal is legally blind, and has worn corrective lenses since he was six years old.

RELATED:

#2 Footballer Karim Benzema, 38 Recognized for his lethal finishing and creative playmaking, French professional footballer Karim Benzema has redefined the role of a modern striker. He secured five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid and earned the prestigious 2022 Ballon d'Or. Benzema is also a devout Muslim who observes Ramadan.



Little-known fact: He was once nicknamed "Coco" by friends during his early football days at Bron Terraillon.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Actress and Activist Alyssa Milano, 53 An American actress and activist, Alyssa Jayne Milano, born December 19, 1972, gained widespread fame for her roles in Who's the Boss? and Charmed. She is also recognized for her influential advocacy work and contributions to social causes, including the #MeToo movement. Milano continues to engage audiences through acting, producing, and public speaking.



Little-known fact: Alyssa Milano began her acting career at age seven after her babysitter took her to an audition for the national touring company of Annie without her parents' knowledge.

#4 Politician Lauren Boebert, 39 An American politician and businesswoman, Lauren Boebert is widely recognized for her conservative advocacy and staunch defense of gun rights. She rose to national prominence after her 2020 election to the US House of Representatives. Boebert continues to be a vocal figure in American politics and a strong supporter of her constituents.



Little-known fact: Before entering politics, Lauren Boebert worked as an assistant manager at a McDonald's in Rifle, Colorado.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Journalist and Producer Richard Hammond, 56 British broadcaster Richard Hammond became a global sensation for his dynamic presenting style and deep passion for automotive culture. He co-hosted Top Gear for over a decade, engaging millions with thrilling adventures. Beyond cars, Hammond also presented science documentaries and family entertainment.



Little-known fact: His first job involved shoveling grit into a water filtration plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Singer-Songwriter and Musician King Princess, 27 An American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, King Princess has captivated audiences with her authentic sound and poignant lyrics. Mikaela Mullaney Straus rose to prominence with her platinum-certified single "1950" and the critically acclaimed album Cheap Queen.

She is also recognized for her acting roles and advocacy for LGBTQ+ visibility.



Little-known fact: At just eleven years old, Mikaela Mullaney Straus turned down her first record deal to prioritize her education.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Actor and Singer-Songwriter Keiynan Lonsdale, 34 An Australian actor, dancer, and singer-songwriter, Keiynan Lonsdale first rose to prominence through his work in television. He is best known for his roles as Wally West/Kid Flash in The CW's The Flash and as Bram Greenfeld in the groundbreaking film Love, Simon.



Little-known fact: Keiynan Lonsdale taught himself how to sing by recording songs on GarageBand because he could not afford private lessons.

#8 Actress Annie Murphy, 39 Renowned for her sharp comedic timing, Canadian actress Annie Murphy gained international fame playing Alexis Rose on Schitt's Creek. She later earned a Primetime Emmy Award for her role, captivating audiences with her memorable performance. Murphy continues to take on diverse roles, showcasing her versatility.



Little-known fact: Just before landing her iconic role on Schitt's Creek, Murphy was contemplating quitting acting with only $3 in her bank account after her home tragically burned down.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Activist and Journalist Ronan Farrow, 38 An American journalist and author, Ronan Farrow rose to international prominence with his investigative reporting on Harvey Weinstein for The New Yorker. His work earned him a Pulitzer Prize and significantly impacted the #MeToo movement. Beyond his journalism, Farrow is also a former government advisor and a compelling author.



Little-known fact: A child prodigy, Ronan Farrow graduated from Bard College at the remarkably young age of 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Model and Actor Tyson Beckford, 55 A trailblazing figure in fashion, Tyson Beckford is an American model and actor celebrated for his iconic work. He became a global sensation as the face of Ralph Lauren's Polo campaigns, establishing himself as the first prominent African American male supermodel. His career extends to film roles and television hosting, solidifying his enduring impact on popular culture.



Little-known fact: During his school years in Rochester, Tyson Beckford was often teased about his distinctive looks before he became a world-renowned model.