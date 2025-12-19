Who Is Karim Benzema? Karim Mostafa Benzema is a French professional footballer renowned for his exceptional technical skill and versatile play as a striker. He consistently demonstrates impressive vision and creative passing on the field. His breakout arrived with sustained powerful performances for Real Madrid, culminating in his pivotal role during their numerous UEFA Champions League victories. Fans recognize his calm finishing and intelligent movement.

Full Name Karim Mostafa Benzema Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Reportedly Dating Lyna Khoudri Net Worth $200 million Nationality French Ethnicity Algerian Descent Education Olympique Lyonnais Academy Father Hafid Benzema Mother Wahida Djebbara Siblings Gressy Benzema, Sabri Benzema, Nafissa Benzema, Laeticia Benzema, Lydia Benzema, Sofia Benzema, Celia Benzema, Farid Benzema Kids Mélia Benzema, Ibrahim Benzema

Early Life and Education Raised in Lyon, France, Karim Benzema grew up in a large family of Algerian descent, where his parents, Hafid Benzema and Wahida Djebbara, fostered his early passion for football. His home in Bron-Terraillon provided a stable environment despite the working-class suburb. He began his football journey at local club Bron Terraillon, eventually joining the renowned Olympique Lyonnais academy at age nine. There, Benzema rapidly advanced through the youth ranks, developing the foundational skills that would define his future career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Karim Benzema’s public life, including his marriage to Cora Gauthier and a reported relationship with American model Jordan Ozuna. More recently, he has been linked to French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri. Benzema shares daughter Mélia with Chloe de Launay, with whom he co-parents, and son Ibrahim with former wife Cora Gauthier. He also has a son with Jordan Ozuna, born in April 2023.

Career Highlights Karim Benzema became a dominant force in European football, anchoring Real Madrid’s attack for over a decade. He secured five UEFA Champions League titles and four La Liga championships, becoming the club’s second-highest goalscorer with 354 goals in 648 games. Beyond the pitch, Benzema expanded his brand through strategic endorsement deals with global companies like Adidas and Hublot. He also launched a personal YouTube channel and the documentary film “Le K Benzema,” showcasing his life off the field. Benzema collected the prestigious 2022 Ballon d’Or and the UEFA Player of the Year award. These achievements cemented his legacy as an all-time great striker.