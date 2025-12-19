Who Is Richard Hammond? Richard Mark Hammond is a British broadcaster and journalist, celebrated for his engaging personality and automotive expertise. He consistently brings a lively enthusiasm to his television roles. He rose to prominence as a co-host of the BBC Two motoring series Top Gear, where his dynamic chemistry with Jeremy Clarkson and James May resonated globally. The show garnered immense international popularity.

Full Name Richard Mark Hammond Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $45 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Caucasian Education Harrogate College of Art and Technology Father Alan Hammond Mother Eileen Hammond Siblings Andrew Hammond, Nicholas Hammond Kids Isabella Hammond, Willow Hammond

Early Life and Education Born in Solihull, England, Richard Hammond spent his formative years in the North Yorkshire city of Ripon, where his father operated a probate business. His early interest in mechanics began with building bicycles. He attended Ripon Grammar School before pursuing further education at Harrogate College of Art and Technology. Hammond initially worked in radio, honing his broadcasting skills before his television career took off.

Notable Relationships Over his career, Richard Hammond was married to Amanda “Mindy” Etheridge for over two decades; they first met at a London PR firm. In January 2025, the couple announced their separation after 28 years together. Hammond shares two daughters, Isabella and Willow, with Mindy, with whom he continues to co-parent. He has not publicly confirmed any new relationships since their separation.

Career Highlights Richard Hammond gained international recognition co-hosting the BBC Two motoring series Top Gear, which achieved massive global viewership for its car reviews and challenges. He appeared in 179 episodes. He later transitioned to Amazon Prime Video, co-presenting The Grand Tour from 2016 to 2024, expanding his reach with ambitious automotive adventures. Hammond also co-founded DriveTribe, an automotive social media platform. His work on Top Gear earned an International Emmy Award in 2005, cementing Hammond as a beloved figure in automotive entertainment.