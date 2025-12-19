Who Is Alyssa Milano? Alyssa Jayne Milano is an American actress, activist, and producer, widely recognized for her captivating performances on television. She has cultivated a public persona blending entertainment with passionate advocacy. Her breakout moment came with the hit sitcom Who’s the Boss?, where she became a beloved teen idol, charming audiences for eight seasons. Milano’s consistent presence in popular culture has solidified her enduring appeal.

Full Name Alyssa Jayne Milano Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education The Buckley School Father Thomas M. Milano Mother Lin Milano Siblings Cory Milano Kids Milo Thomas Bugliari, Elizabella Dylan Bugliari

Early Life and Education Born into an Italian American family, Alyssa Milano’s childhood in Brooklyn and Staten Island was shaped by her parents, fashion designer Lin Milano and film music editor Thomas M. Milano. She discovered her passion for performing at age seven after an unexpected audition for the musical Annie. Milano attended The Buckley School in Sherman Oaks, California, balancing her studies with burgeoning acting commitments. This early immersion in the entertainment industry laid the groundwork for her extensive career.

Notable Relationships Alyssa Milano is currently married to talent agent David Bugliari; they tied the knot in August 2009. Their romance began in 2007 after being introduced by a mutual friend, actor Milo Ventimiglia. Milano shares two children with Bugliari, a son named Milo Thomas and a daughter named Elizabella Dylan. Prior to her marriage, she was briefly wed to singer Cinjun Tate in 1999 and had high-profile relationships with other entertainers.

Career Highlights Alyssa Milano secured her place in television history with her breakthrough role as Samantha Micelli in the popular sitcom Who’s the Boss?, which ran for eight years. She further captivated audiences as Phoebe Halliwell in the long-running supernatural drama Charmed. Beyond acting, Milano launched the Touch by Alyssa Milano female sportswear line, a venture reflecting her passion for sports. She also co-created the graphic novel series Hacktivist, exploring themes of technology and global activism. Milano’s commitment to social change has earned her recognition, notably for her instrumental role in popularizing the #MeToo movement in October 2017. She has also served as a UNICEF National Ambassador, championing various charitable causes.