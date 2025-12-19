Who Is Annie Murphy? Anne Frances Murphy is a Canadian actress known for her sharp comedic timing and expressive performances. Her career often transforms complex characters into relatable figures on screen. Her breakout role arrived as Alexis Rose in the hit sitcom Schitt’s Creek, a performance that earned widespread acclaim. The series became a cultural phenomenon, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide.

Full Name Anne Frances Murphy Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Irish Education Elmwood School, Queen’s University, Concordia University, Canadian Film Centre Actors’ Conservatory Father Teacher Mother Teacher

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Ottawa, Ontario, Annie Murphy grew up as an only child to two teachers. She discovered a passion for acting early, participating in stage productions at Elmwood School. She then pursued higher education at Queen’s University and Concordia University, earning a degree in theatre performance before training at the Canadian Film Centre Actors’ Conservatory.

Notable Relationships Annie Murphy married musician Menno Versteeg, the frontman of Hollerado and Anyway Gang, in August 2011. The couple maintains a private life, occasionally sharing glimpses of their relationship. The couple has no children. Murphy and Versteeg collaboratively wrote the iconic song “A Little Bit Alexis” for her character on Schitt’s Creek.

Career Highlights Her breakthrough came with the acclaimed CBC sitcom Schitt’s Creek, where Annie Murphy captivated audiences as Alexis Rose. Her nuanced portrayal in the series earned her widespread critical praise throughout its six seasons. Beyond acting, Murphy is a dedicated ambassador for Care Canada, advocating for women and girls globally. She also supports organizations aiding Toronto’s homeless population, reflecting her commitment to social causes. To date, Murphy has collected a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Schitt’s Creek, cementing her status as a celebrated talent.