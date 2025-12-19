Who Is Lauren Boebert? Lauren Opal Boebert is an American politician and businesswoman, widely known for her staunch advocacy of gun rights. Her outspoken conservative views have often garnered national media attention. She first gained significant public notice in 2020 by defeating a five-term incumbent in the Republican primary for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. This victory catapulted her onto the national political stage, solidifying her reputation as a formidable and unconventional figure.

Full Name Lauren Opal Boebert Gender Female Height 5 feet 0 inches (152 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Nationality American Ethnicity English, German, Irish, Italian, Scots-Irish, Scottish, and Welsh American Education Rifle High School (attended), GED Certificate Mother Shawna Roberts Bentz Kids Four sons

Early Life and Education Born in Altamonte Springs, Florida, Lauren Boebert moved to Colorado with her mother, Shawna Roberts Bentz, at age four. Her family faced financial difficulties during her formative years. Boebert attended Rifle High School, though she dropped out during her senior year after becoming pregnant. She later earned her GED certificate in 2020, just before her initial congressional primary.

Notable Relationships Lauren Boebert was married to Jayson Boebert, a relationship that began in 2007. The couple operated Shooters Grill together for several years. They share four sons, with whom she co-parents, before their marriage ended in divorce in 2023. Boebert has not publicly confirmed another relationship since their separation.

Career Highlights Lauren Boebert’s political career launched with her surprising victory in the 2020 Republican primary, leading to her election as the US Representative for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. She quickly established herself as a prominent voice within the conservative movement. Beyond her legislative work, Boebert founded and owned Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado, a restaurant notable for its staff openly carrying firearms. She has also championed numerous legislative appropriations initiatives, passing seven bills and 78 amendments through the House.