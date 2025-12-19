Who Is Ronan Farrow? American journalist and author Ronan Farrow is recognized for his incisive investigative reporting that often exposes abuses of power. He brings a sharp intellect to complex stories. His breakout moment arrived with his exposé on Harvey Weinstein, published in The New Yorker in 2017. This groundbreaking work ignited the global #MeToo movement and earned him a Pulitzer Prize for Public Service.

Full Name Satchel Ronan O’Sullivan Farrow Gender Male Height 5 feet 10.5 inches (179 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $18 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Irish American, Jewish Education Bard College at Simon’s Rock, Bard College, Yale Law School, Magdalen College, Oxford Father Woody Allen Mother Mia Farrow Siblings Moses Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Soon-Yi Previn, Gabriel Wilk Farrow, Kaeli-Sha Farrow, Matthew Previn, Sascha Previn, Lark Song, Summer Song, Fletcher Previn, Tam Farrow, Thaddeus Farrow

Early Life and Education Born in New York City on December 19, 1987, Satchel Ronan O’Sullivan Farrow is the biological son of actress Mia Farrow and filmmaker Woody Allen. He grew up in a large and diverse family, often in the public eye. A child prodigy, he began college at Bard College at Simon’s Rock at age 11 and graduated from Bard College at 15 with a degree in philosophy. He later earned a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School and pursued a Doctor of Philosophy in political science at the University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar.

Notable Relationships Ronan Farrow was in a long-term relationship with writer and podcaster Jon Lovett, with whom he became engaged in 2019. The couple was together for over ten years before Lovett publicly announced their split in March 2023. Farrow is openly part of the LGBTQ community. While he has lived with a partner in New York City since their separation, a new public relationship has not been confirmed.

Career Highlights Ronan Farrow’s career is marked by his Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalism, most notably his 2017 reporting in The New Yorker on Harvey Weinstein’s decades of sexual abuse. This work significantly fueled the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. As an author, Farrow has penned the New York Times bestsellers “War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence” and “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators.” He also produces documentaries for HBO. Before journalism, he served as a UNICEF Spokesperson for Youth and as a Special Adviser for Global Youth Issues to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.