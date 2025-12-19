Who Is Keiynan Lonsdale? Keiynan Lonsdale is an Australian actor, dancer, and singer-songwriter known for his charismatic screen presence across diverse projects. His artistic range spans dynamic performances in both film and music. His breakout moment arrived as Wally West/Kid Flash in The CW series The Flash. This superhero role quickly made him a fan favorite, further solidifying his status as a visible LGBTQ+ icon.

Full Name Keiynan Lonsdale Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality Australian Ethnicity Nigerian, Irish, Danish Education Performing Arts High School in Sydney Father Nigerian Father of Edo Descent Mother Australian Mother of Irish and Danish Descent Siblings Eleven Siblings

Early Life and Education Born in Sydney, Australia, Keiynan Lonsdale grew up as the youngest of twelve children to a Nigerian father of Edo descent and an Australian mother of Irish and Danish ancestry. His mother, a single parent, worked tirelessly to support the large family. He developed an early passion for performing arts, training in dance at a Sydney performing arts high school. This early dedication laid the groundwork for his multifaceted career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships Keiynan Lonsdale has openly shared his fluid identity, coming out as bisexual in 2017 and later expressing that his sexuality varies. He has not publicly confirmed any long-term romantic relationships. He remains single, focusing on his career and advocating for self-acceptance. Lonsdale has no children.

Career Highlights Keiynan Lonsdale’s breakthrough arrived as Wally West/Kid Flash in The CW series The Flash, a role he also reprised on Legends of Tomorrow. He gained significant recognition for his portrayal of the speedster. His musical debut, the album Rainbow Boy, released in 2020, garnered a GLAAD Media Award nomination. He also made a significant impact as Bram Greenfeld in the film Love, Simon, earning an MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Kiss.