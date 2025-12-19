Who Is King Princess? King Princess is an American singer and songwriter known for her bold authenticity and genre-blending pop instincts. Her music often explores themes of queer love and identity, resonating with a diverse global audience. Her breakout moment arrived in 2018 with the release of her debut single “1950,” a platinum-certified hit that garnered widespread critical acclaim and fan devotion. The track quickly cemented her as a distinctive voice in contemporary music.

Full Name Mikaela Mullaney Straus Gender Genderqueer Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish, Italian, Irish, Polish Education USC Thornton School of Music Father Oliver H. Straus Jr. Mother Agnes Mullaney

Early Life and Education Mikaela Mullaney Straus grew up in Brooklyn, immersed in music through her father, Oliver H. Straus Jr., a recording engineer who owned Mission Sound studio. This early exposure allowed her to learn multiple instruments and production techniques. She later attended the USC Thornton School of Music, completing one year before leaving to fully pursue her own music career, building on the foundation of her childhood experiences in the studio.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked King Princess’s public life, including a relationship with actress Amandla Stenberg in 2018. She later dated creative director Quinn Whitney Wilson, a partnership that ended in late 2023. King Princess is currently single, with no publicly confirmed partners since the conclusion of her relationship with Wilson. She has no children.

Career Highlights King Princess’s debut extended play Make My Bed and first album Cheap Queen showcased her unique sound and songwriting, earning her widespread critical acclaim. The breakthrough single “1950” achieved platinum certification and charted successfully in multiple territories. Working closely with Mark Ronson, she produced much of her early work on his Zelig Records label, including her debut album. She has also toured with major artists like Kacey Musgraves and Shawn Mendes. Her influence extends to acting, with a notable role in the series Nine Perfect Strangers, further cementing her multifaceted career in entertainment.