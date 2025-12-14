Happy birthday to Offset , Vanessa Hudgens , and Tori Kelly ! December 14 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Rapper Offset, 34 The American rapper and songwriter Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, gained widespread fame as a member of the hip-hop trio Migos. His distinctive flow contributed to hits like "Bad and Boujee" and propelled the group to global recognition. Beyond Migos, Cephus has cultivated a successful solo career with albums such as Father of 4 and ventures into fashion and esports.



Little-known fact: Before his rap career, Kiari Kendrell Cephus appeared as a backup dancer in Whitney Houston's 2002 music video for "Whatchulookinat" at age 10.

#2 Actress and Singer Vanessa Hudgens, 37 Known for her dynamic presence in film and on stage, American actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens rose to prominence with her role in the High School Musical franchise. Beyond her iconic musical performances, Hudgens has starred in a range of films and made her Broadway debut in Gigi. She recently welcomed her second child with husband Cole Tucker.



Little-known fact: All of Vanessa Hudgens's grandparents were musicians, highlighting her innate musical talent from a young age.

#3 Singer-Songwriter Tori Kelly, 33 Known for her powerhouse vocals and authentic artistry, American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly emerged from YouTube stardom to mainstream success. She captured audiences with her soulful performances and genre-blending sound. Kelly earned three Grammy Awards and voiced Meena in the Sing franchise.



Little-known fact: Her first record deal was with Geffen Records at age twelve, but it ended due to creative differences before any material was released.

#4 Actress and Model Barbie Ferreira, 29 Recognized for challenging beauty norms, American actress and model Barbie Ferreira first gained widespread attention through her modeling work and later captivated audiences as Kat Hernandez in the HBO series Euphoria. She has since expanded her career into independent films, seeking roles that offer depth and nuance.



Little-known fact: Barbie Ferreira began her modeling career by sending selfies to an American Apparel open casting call at 16.

#5 Football Player Dk Metcalf, 28 Recognized for his exceptional athleticism, American professional football wide receiver DK Metcalf commands attention on the field with his imposing stature and electrifying speed. He burst into the NFL by setting a rookie playoff receiving record, and has since collected a Second-team All-Pro selection.



Little-known fact: Prior to his college career, DeKaylin Metcalf's sculpted physique went viral, with reports suggesting he had an incredibly low 1.9% body fat.

#6 Singer and Actor Kim Ji-Woong, 27 Emerging from competitive survival shows, South Korean singer and actor Kim Ji-woong established himself through compelling performances on screen and stage. He rose to global fame by securing a spot in the K-pop group ZEROBASEONE and also garnered acclaim for his acting in popular web dramas like Kissable Lips.



Little-known fact: He once cycled 400 kilometers from Wonju to Busan, showcasing his athletic prowess.

#7 Football Coach Kyle Shanahan, 46 American professional football coach Kyle Michael Shanahan has built a reputation for his innovative offensive strategies and consistent team performance. Shanahan, currently the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, has led his team to multiple Super Bowl appearances. He is widely recognized as one of the NFL's brightest offensive minds.



Little-known fact: His son, Carter, was named after rapper Lil Wayne, whose birth name is Dwayne Carter.

#8 Actor and Producer Rana Daggubati, 41 Known for his commanding screen presence, Indian actor and producer Rana Daggubati has carved a niche across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. He gained global fame as the formidable Bhallaladeva in the Baahubali franchise, a role that brought him widespread acclaim, and also earned a National Film Award for producing Bommalata.



Little-known fact: Rana Daggubati is blind in his right eye, having received a transplanted left eye in childhood, a fact he openly shared.

#9 Footballer and Sportscaster Michael Owen, 46 Renowned for his explosive speed and natural goal-scoring ability, English former footballer Michael Owen captivated audiences during his meteoric rise as a teenager. He earned the Ballon d'Or in 2001 for his performances with Liverpool and later secured a Premier League title, moving into sports punditry and horse racing after retirement. Owen became England's youngest player and goalscorer in 1998.



Little-known fact: Michael Owen once revealed he had never had a cup of tea, a surprising admission for an Englishman.