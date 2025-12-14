Who Is Offset? Kiari Kendrell Cephus is an American rapper known for his distinct triplet flow and energetic delivery within the hip-hop scene. He commands attention with a versatile style that blends trap influences with mainstream appeal. His breakout moment came with the Migos single “Bad and Boujee,” which became an internet phenomenon and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Many critics highlighted Cephus’s dominant performance on the track, cementing his individual presence.

Full Name Kiari Kendrell Cephus Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Berkmar High School Kids Jordan Cephus, Kody Cephus, Kalea Marie Cephus, Kulture Kiari Cephus, Wave Set Cephus, Blossom Cephus

Early Life and Education Born Kiari Kendrell Cephus in Lawrenceville, Georgia, he spent his formative years in Gwinnett County, raised alongside his cousins Quavo and Takeoff. This familial bond would later become the foundation for their musical collective, Migos. He attended Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia, graduating in 2009, where an early interest in performance, including background dancing for Whitney Houston, foreshadowed his career in music.

Notable Relationships Kiari Kendrell Cephus was married to fellow rapper Cardi B, with their relationship often in the public eye since they began dating in 2017 and married privately that September. Despite public ups and downs, the couple built a significant profile together. Cephus is a father of six children: Jordan, Kody, Kalea Marie, Kulture Kiari, Wave Set, and Blossom Cephus. He co-parents these children from past relationships and his marriage to Cardi B, with whom he separated in late 2023.

Career Highlights Kiari Kendrell Cephus rose to prominence as a vital member of Migos, delivering chart-topping albums like Culture and Culture II. The group’s “Bad and Boujee” single achieved number one on the Billboard Hot 100, largely credited to his impactful verses. Beyond group success, Cephus launched his solo career with the critically acclaimed album Father of 4, which debuted high on the Billboard 200 and featured the Grammy-nominated single “Clout” with Cardi B. He also invested in the esports organization FaZe Clan. To date, Cephus’s work has earned him multiple platinum certifications and widespread recognition, cementing his status as a defining voice in modern hip-hop culture.