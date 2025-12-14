Who Is Tori Kelly? Tori Kelly is an American singer-songwriter known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics. Her distinct sound blends pop, R&B, and gospel influences. She first gained widespread public attention through her acoustic covers on YouTube, quickly amassing a dedicated following. This online success propelled her into the mainstream music scene.

Full Name Victoria Loren Kelly Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married to André Murillo Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jamaican, Puerto Rican, Irish, German Education Homeschooled Father Allwyn Kelly Mother Laura Kelly Siblings Noah Kelly Kids Zayden Michael Murillo

Early Life and Education Victoria Loren Kelly grew up in Wildomar, California, within a musically inclined household where her parents, Allwyn and Laura, encouraged diverse genres. Her father played bass and her mother was proficient on keyboards and saxophone, fostering an early love for music. Homeschooled, Kelly began posting song covers on YouTube as a teenager, which she later called her “YouTube University”. This informal learning environment and creative community proved instrumental in shaping her unique artistic voice.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked Tori Kelly’s public life, though she married professional basketball player André Murillo in May 2018. The couple maintains a relatively private relationship. Kelly and Murillo welcomed their son, Zayden Michael Murillo, in November 2025. They share this child, focusing on their family life away from constant media scrutiny.

Career Highlights Tori Kelly’s gospel-infused R&B sound resonated deeply, leading to her critically acclaimed album Hiding Place. The album earned her two Grammy Awards for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song. Beyond her musical releases, Kelly expanded her artistic reach by voicing the shy elephant Meena in the popular animated Sing movie franchise. This role introduced her talent to a broader, younger audience. To date, Kelly has collected three Grammy Awards overall, along with recognition from the BET Awards and Billboard Music Awards, cementing her as a fixture in modern pop music.