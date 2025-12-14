Who Is Vanessa Hudgens? Vanessa Anne Hudgens is an American actress and singer with a vibrant, free-spirited public persona. Her extensive career spans film, television, and stage, showcasing a versatile talent that has garnered global recognition. Her breakout moment arrived when she portrayed Gabriella Montez in Disney’s High School Musical film series. This role catapulted her into mainstream stardom, leading to successful music albums and a dedicated fanbase.

Full Name Vanessa Anne Hudgens Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Married to Cole Tucker Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity Filipina, Chinese, Spanish, English, German, Irish, Scottish, Native American Education Orange County High School of the Arts Father Gregory Hudgens Mother Gina Guangco Siblings Stella Hudgens Kids Two children

Early Life and Education Musical talent ran deep in the household of Vanessa Anne Hudgens, born in Salinas, California, to Gina Guangco and Gregory Hudgens. She spent her early years on the West Coast, performing in local musical theater from a young age. Hudgens briefly attended Orange County High School of the Arts before transitioning to homeschooling, allowing her to pursue a burgeoning acting career that included early television and film roles.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Cole Tucker, Vanessa Hudgens previously had high-profile relationships with actors Zac Efron and Austin Butler. She and Tucker wed in December 2023 in Tulum, Mexico. Hudgens and Tucker have two children, born in late June or early July 2024 and November 2025.

Career Highlights Vanessa Hudgens gained widespread fame through her role as Gabriella Montez in the highly successful High School Musical film series. The franchise achieved global recognition and solidified her status as a pop culture icon. Beyond her acting, Hudgens has expanded into various ventures, including co-hosting the Met Gala in 2022 and securing endorsement deals. She also actively supports several charitable organizations like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Her stage work includes a lauded performance as Rizzo in Fox’s live musical production of Grease Live! in 2016, earning critical acclaim.