Who Is Michael Owen? Michael James Owen is an English former professional footballer, widely celebrated for his electrifying pace and clinical finishing as a striker. He transitioned successfully into sports punditry and racehorse ownership. His breakout moment came with a memorable solo goal against Argentina at the 1998 FIFA World Cup. This instantly catapulted him to international stardom at just eighteen, highlighting his immense talent.

Full Name Michael James Owen Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married to Louise Bonsall Nationality English Education Rector Drew Primary School, Hawarden High School, FA’s School of Excellence at Lilleshall Father Terry Owen Mother Jeanette Owen Siblings Terry Owen Jr., Andrew Owen Kids Gemma Rose Owen, James Michael Owen, Emily May Owen, Jessica Owen

Early Life and Education Born in Chester, England, Michael Owen was raised in Hawarden, North Wales, in a football-centric household. His father, Terry Owen, was also a professional footballer who introduced him to the sport at age seven, recognizing his exceptional talent early. Owen attended Rector Drew Primary School and Hawarden High School, balancing academics with intensive youth training at Liverpool’s academy from 1991. He also studied at the FA’s School of Excellence at Lilleshall, achieving ten GCSEs.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has defined Michael Owen’s personal life, most notably his marriage to Louise Bonsall. The couple met in primary school and were married in June 2005, having been together for many years. Owen and Bonsall share four children: Gemma Rose, James Michael, Emily May, and Jessica. The family maintains a close bond and resides together in Chester.

Career Highlights As a prolific striker, Michael Owen became a sensation for Liverpool, scoring 118 goals in 216 Premier League appearances. He was the club’s top goal-scorer from 1997 to 2004, sharing the Premier League Golden Boot twice. Beyond his playing days, Owen launched a significant career as a racehorse breeder and owner, a passion he shares with his family. He also transitioned into regular work as a respected sports pundit and commentator for major broadcasters. Owen collected the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 2001, becoming the first English winner since 1979. He also earned a Premier League title with Manchester United in 2011, cementing his legacy in English football.