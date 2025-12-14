Who Is James Comey? James Brien Comey is an American lawyer and former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. His career involved high-stakes legal challenges and significant public service. Comey gained widespread recognition as FBI Director from 2013 to 2017. His controversial handling of the 2016 US presidential election sparked intense national debate.

Full Name James Brien Comey Gender Male Height 6 feet 8 inches (203 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education College of William & Mary, University of Chicago Law School Father J. Brien Comey Mother Joan Marie Comey Siblings Peter Comey, Patricia Comey, Christopher Comey Kids Maurene Comey, Katherine Comey, Brien Comey, Claire Comey, Abby Comey

Early Life and Education James Brien Comey was born in Yonkers, New York, to Joan Marie and J. Brien Comey. His father worked in corporate real estate, and the family later moved to Allendale, New Jersey. He studied chemistry and religion at the College of William & Mary. Comey then earned his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School, setting his path for public service.

Notable Relationships A long-term commitment defines James Brien Comey’s relationship with Patrice Failor, his wife since 1987. Their enduring marriage has been a consistent aspect of his public and private life. Comey and Failor share five children: Maurene, Katherine, Brien, Claire, and Abby. The couple has also been involved in foster care, showcasing their dedication to family.

Career Highlights James Brien Comey’s career includes pivotal roles as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and Deputy Attorney General. He notably led prosecutions against the Gambino crime family and supervised terrorism cases. His most public position was Director of the FBI from 2013 to 2017, where he emphasized integrity and independence. Comey also became an author, publishing bestselling memoirs reflecting on his government service.