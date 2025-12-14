Who Is Rana Daggubati? Rana Daggubati is an Indian actor with a commanding screen presence and versatile performing range. His work often transcends linguistic boundaries in Indian cinema. He rose to global prominence as the formidable antagonist Bhallaladeva in Baahubali: The Beginning, a role that brought widespread critical acclaim.

Full Name Rana Daggubati Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Miheeka Bajaj Net Worth $6 million Nationality Indian Ethnicity Telugu Education Chettinad Vidyashram, Nalanda Vidya Bhavan High School, The Hyderabad Public School, St. Mary’s College (dropped out of B.Com), Chennai Film School (Industrial Photography), Barry John School of Acting Father D Suresh Babu Mother Lakshmi Daggubati Siblings Abhiram Daggubati, Malavika Daggubati

Early Life and Education Born into a prominent Telugu film family, Rana Daggubati’s upbringing was steeped in cinema. His father, D Suresh Babu, is a renowned film producer. He received early schooling at Chettinad Vidyashram in Chennai before attending The Hyderabad Public School. Daggubati pursued Industrial Photography at Chennai Film School and trained at the Barry John School of Acting.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Miheeka Bajaj, Rana Daggubati exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on August 8, 2020. The couple has no children publicly confirmed, though rumors of pregnancy have occasionally circulated in media reports.

Career Highlights Rana Daggubati achieved widespread recognition for his portrayal of the lead antagonist Bhallaladeva in the blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Beyond acting, Daggubati has a significant presence as a film producer, notably winning a National Film Award for co-producing Bommalata in 2006. His accolades also include multiple Filmfare Awards South and SIIMA Awards, affirming his diverse impact across Indian cinema.