Who Is DK Metcalf? DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf is an American professional football wide receiver recognized for his exceptional physicality and speed. His formidable presence on the field makes him a challenging matchup for any defender. He cemented his place in the public eye with a record-setting rookie playoff performance for the Seattle Seahawks. That memorable outing underscored his explosive playmaking ability from his very first season.

Full Name DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Normani Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Oxford High School, University of Mississippi Father Terrence Metcalf Mother Tonya Metcalf Siblings Tevis Metcalf

Early Life and Education Born in Oxford, Mississippi, DeKaylin Metcalf grew up immersed in a football legacy, with his father, Terrence Metcalf, having played in the NFL. This athletic upbringing shaped his early interests and competitive drive. Metcalf attended Oxford High School, where he excelled on the gridiron, earning significant accolades. He then continued his collegiate career at the University of Mississippi, playing for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Notable Relationships Currently, DeKaylin Metcalf is engaged to singer Normani, with their engagement announced in March 2025. He was previously introduced to her through mutual friends. Metcalf has no children. His relationship with Normani remains a public aspect of his personal life since their engagement.

Career Highlights As a professional football wide receiver, DeKaylin Metcalf swiftly rose to prominence, earning a Second-team All-Pro selection in 2020. He has consistently posted impressive receiving yards, including multiple 1,000-yard seasons. Metcalf has expanded his brand beyond the field through various endorsements, leveraging his imposing physique and dynamic play. His strong presence in the NFL has made him a marketable figure in sports marketing. To date, Metcalf has also been selected for the Pro Bowl twice, further cementing his status as one of the league’s elite wide receivers.