Happy birthday to Zoë Kravitz , Robert Irwin , and Janelle Monáe ! December 1 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress Zoë Kravitz, 37 Recognized for her distinctive acting style, American actress Zoë Kravitz has commanded attention in both blockbusters and independent films. Her impactful roles include Catwoman in The Batman and Bonnie Carlson in the acclaimed series Big Little Lies.



Little-known fact: Her band Lolawolf is named for her half-siblings Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Conservationist and Television Personality Robert Irwin, 22 An Australian conservationist and television personality, Robert Irwin continues his family’s passionate legacy for wildlife advocacy. He gained prominence co-hosting Crikey! It’s the Irwins and recently won season 34 of Dancing with the Stars. Robert is also an award-winning wildlife photographer.



Little-known fact: Robert Irwin holds dual citizenship in both Australia and the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Singer and Actress Janelle Monáe, 40 A visionary American singer, songwriter, rapper, and actress, Janelle Monáe consistently pushes creative boundaries with her Afrofuturist artistry. Her Grammy-nominated albums and critically acclaimed film roles showcase a profound talent and dedication. Monáe is also known for her distinctive black and white uniform.



Little-known fact: Her signature black and white tuxedo uniform is a tribute to her parents, who wore uniforms for their working-class jobs.

#4 Musician Tyler Joseph, 37 An American singer, rapper, and songwriter, Tyler Joseph is widely recognized as the lead vocalist of Twenty One Pilots. He rose to fame with the band's distinctive sound and critically acclaimed albums. Joseph’s work with the duo has garnered numerous awards, including a Grammy, and he continues to shape the alternative music landscape.



Little-known fact: Before his music career took off, Tyler Joseph maintained a YouTube channel called “slushieguys,” featuring short comedic skits.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Comedian and Actress Sarah Silverman, 55 Fearless and distinctive, American comedian and actress Sarah Silverman uses sharp wit to tackle social taboos and controversial subjects. Her stand-up and acting roles, including The Sarah Silverman Program and voicing Vanellope von Schweetz in Wreck-It Ralph, showcase her unique comedic voice.



Little-known fact: She once revealed that she struggled with bedwetting until she was 16 years old and even wrote a memoir titled The Bedwetter.

#6 Actor and Rapper Riz Ahmed, 43 British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed is celebrated for his compelling performances and sharp lyrical narratives. He earned an Emmy Award for The Night Of and an Oscar for the short film The Long Goodbye, highlighting his versatile talent.



Little-known fact: Before acting, Ahmed competed in and won several freestyle rap battles under his alias Riz MC in 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Media Host and Youtuber Philip Defranco, 40 Opening with digital influence, American YouTube personality Philip DeFranco commands a substantial audience with his insightful takes on news and pop culture. His engaging approach has solidified his status as a pioneering digital media host. DeFranco's flagship program, The Philip DeFranco Show, has garnered millions of subscribers and billions of views, reflecting his enduring impact on online commentary.



Little-known fact: He legally changed his name to Philip DeFranco in 2016, after being born Philip James Franchini Jr.

#8 Basketball Player Gary Payton Ii, 33 Known for his electrifying defensive plays, American professional basketball player Gary Payton II has carved out a distinct identity in the NBA. He earned an NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2022, building on a collegiate career where he was twice named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. Payton II is often affectionately called "Young Glove."



Little-known fact: During high school, Gary Dwayne Payton II actually lettered in swimming for a year, alongside basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Actress and Singer Jung Chae-Yeon, 28 Known for her captivating duality as a K-pop idol and actress, Jung Chae-yeon has charmed audiences since her debut. Jung Chae-yeon rose to fame as a member of the project group I.O.I after her successful run on Produce 101, while also establishing herself with the girl group DIA and in various hit dramas. She is celebrated for her expressive performances on screen.



Little-known fact: Jung Chae-yeon openly admitted to having plastic surgery on her nose early in her career.