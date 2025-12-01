Who Is Philip DeFranco? Philip James DeFranco is an American YouTube personality known for his rapid-fire delivery and opinionated news commentary. He has cultivated a loyal online community through his engaging discussions. His first widely noticed work was The Philip DeFranco Show, which began in 2007, offering a unique blend of current events and pop culture. The show quickly gained millions of views, establishing him as a prominent voice on the platform.

Full Name Philip James DeFranco Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married to Lindsay Doty DeFranco Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education University of South Florida, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, East Carolina University Siblings Sabrina Kids Philip James “Trey” DeFranco III, Carter William DeFranco

Early Life and Education Growing up in The Bronx, New York City, Philip James Franchini Jr. navigated unstable family conditions, including a mother with alcoholism and an abusive stepfather. He learned early independence while working various jobs to survive. He enrolled at the University of South Florida, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, and East Carolina University, though he ultimately left to pursue his passion for online video creation. He used student loan money to purchase a camera, signaling his true career path.

Notable Relationships Philip DeFranco has maintained a long-term relationship with Lindsay Doty DeFranco, his wife since March 7, 2015. Their relationship, which began in September 2007, often features in his personal vlogs. DeFranco shares two sons with Doty DeFranco: Philip James “Trey” DeFranco III and Carter William DeFranco. The couple actively co-parents their children, occasionally including them in family vlogs.

Career Highlights Philip DeFranco’s primary YouTube channel, launched as sxephil in 2006, evolved into The Philip DeFranco Show, drawing over 6.5 million subscribers. His news commentary series has accumulated billions of views, covering politics, current events, and pop culture. DeFranco also founded SourceFed, a YouTube-funded news channel, and its spin-off SourceFed Nerd, which achieved over 1.6 million subscribers. He later established Rogue Rocket, his independent production company, for broadened content creation. To date, DeFranco has won multiple Streamy Awards, including Show of the Year in 2016 for The Philip DeFranco Show, cementing his influence as an internet media pioneer.