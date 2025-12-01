Who Is Riz Ahmed? Rizwan Ahmed is a British actor and rapper, renowned for his authentic and deeply resonant performances. His career is characterized by a powerful voice in exploring identity and culture. His compelling role in the 2014 film Nightcrawler first brought him widespread notice. Ahmed then secured an Emmy Award for his powerful work in the HBO miniseries The Night Of, cementing his versatile talent in the industry.

Full Name Rizwan Ahmed Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality British Ethnicity British Pakistani Education Merchant Taylors’ School, Christ Church, Oxford University, Royal Central School of Speech and Drama Father Not Publicly Disclosed (Shipping Broker) Mother Not Publicly Disclosed Siblings Kamran Ahmed Kids 1

Early Life and Education The son of Pakistani immigrants, Rizwan Ahmed was born in Wembley, London. His parents moved to England from Karachi, Pakistan, in the 1970s, deeply influencing his bicultural identity. Ahmed attended Merchant Taylors’ School through a scholarship program. He then pursued Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Christ Church, Oxford University, before training at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Notable Relationships Currently married to American novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza, Riz Ahmed met his wife in a Brooklyn cafe in 2018. They quietly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in late 2020. Ahmed recently confirmed he and Mirza welcomed their first child in 2025, keeping details private. The couple maintains a low public profile regarding their family life.

Career Highlights Rizwan Ahmed’s career breakthrough arrived with his powerful performance in the 2014 thriller Nightcrawler. He further cemented his acting prowess with roles in the films Rogue One and Venom, reaching global audiences. Beyond his screen work, Ahmed champions better representation of Muslims in media, advocating for authentic portrayals. He also co-founded Left Handed Films to develop diverse and impactful storytelling projects.