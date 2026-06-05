MIL Refuses To Listen To Parents, Keep Crossing Major Boundaries While Babysitting

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Grandmothers play a special role in a child’s life. Apart from being caregivers, they also provide emotional support and guidance in their own unique and heartwarming way.

However, that does not give them the right to overstep boundaries and completely disregard the child’s parents. This is what a woman did when she explicitly defied her son-in-law’s one simple request, robbing him of the opportunity to witness a special moment in his kid’s life.

But instead of apologizing, the mother-in-law cried foul and played the victim.

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Some grandmothers feel entitled to overstep their boundaries

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This woman thought it would be perfectly fine to defy his son-in-law’s request involving his son

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Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Instead of apologizing, she tried to play the victim

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Image credits: Brooke Balentine / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

After things got heated, the man wondered whether he had gone too far with his reaction

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Image credits: milaholethrow

Image credits: Helena Jankovičová Kováčová / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Many grandparents have their happiness and mental health hinged on spending time with their grandchildren

Grandchildren are a bundle of joy for both parents and grandparents. In the story, it appeared that the woman had a close relationship with her grandson, which is, of course, a beautiful thing.

According to a 2024 poll by the University of Michigan, 72% of older people with grandchildren say they hardly ever feel isolated. On the flip side, 13% of people without grandchildren say their mental health is “fair or poor.”

Given these statistics, it is plausible that the mother-in-law may have her happiness hinged on the time she spends with her grandson, which may have led her to behave as she did. She was so focused on giving him all the attention that she likely failed to notice she was crossing boundaries.

Her actions do create a problematic dynamic between her, her daughter, and her son-in-law. Experts refer to her as “the line-crosser,” the grandparenting style that gets complained about a lot.

According to clinical psychologist Dr. Bethany Cook, such behavior is likely brought on by people keeping the same parenting dynamics.

“If they were overbearing parents, they will likely be overbearing grandparents,” Dr. Cook told Parents.com. “If they’re getting one message from Mom and a different one from Grandma, it can be not just confusing but destabilizing.”

This is where the importance of boundaries comes in. As author Jill Spiegel advises, it begins with a shift in mindset.

“If they’re calling constantly or barging in, try thinking, ‘She wants to feel that we love her and that she’s a participant in our lives,'” she said.

“You can say, ‘It makes us feel good that you’re thinking of us. We’re not available to answer the phone all the time, so let’s set a time to talk.’”

The dad’s frustration is understandable. He missed a key moment of his son’s life because his mother-in-law blatantly defied his request and crossed the line. However, he could have stayed out of it and let his wife handle her mother because his interference led to tensions flaring.

Many people sided with the author

However, some thought everyone had their hand in the chaos