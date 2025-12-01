Who Is Tyler Joseph? Tyler Robert Joseph is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter known for his emotive lyrics and genre-blending sound. He serves as the frontman for the acclaimed musical duo Twenty One Pilots. Joseph’s distinctive style and deep connection with fans have solidified his place in contemporary music. His breakout moment arrived with the immense success of the band’s 2015 album Blurryface, which produced hit singles like “Stressed Out.” This record propelled the duo to global recognition and established their unique artistic vision.

Full Name Tyler Robert Joseph Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity Lebanese, Serbian, Dutch, English, German, Irish Education Homeschooled, Worthington Christian High School Father Christopher Anthony Joseph Mother Kelly Joseph Siblings Zachary Philip Joseph, Jay Thomas Joseph, Madison Grace Brett Kids Rosie Robert Joseph, Junie Belle Joseph, Tommy Joseph

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Tyler Joseph was homeschooled during his early childhood, fostered in an environment that supported his budding interests. His parents, Christopher and Kelly Joseph, both had backgrounds in education and coaching. Joseph played basketball from a young age, serving as a point guard for Worthington Christian High School and even declining a scholarship to Otterbein University to pursue his burgeoning passion for music.

Notable Relationships Tyler Joseph married Jenna Black on March 28, 2015, after their engagement in July 2014. Their relationship has been a steady presence in his public life, often inspiring his songwriting. The couple shares three children: daughters Rosie Robert Joseph, born in February 2020, Junie Belle Joseph, born in April 2022, and a son, Tommy Joseph, welcomed in April 2024.

Career Highlights Tyler Joseph’s musical journey began with the formation of Twenty One Pilots in 2009, leading to the independent release of their self-titled debut album. The duo gained widespread acclaim with their 2015 album Blurryface, which topped charts and generated platinum singles “Stressed Out” and “Ride.” His creative ventures extend to co-founding the independent record label ARRO in 2025 alongside Twenty One Pilots’ manager, Chris Woltman. Joseph has also contributed as a co-writer and producer for other artists, including Shania Twain. To date, Joseph has collected a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, solidifying his impact on popular music and alternative culture.