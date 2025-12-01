Tyler Joseph performing on stage wearing a floral shirt and beanie with guitar and piano during live concert.

Tyler Joseph

Born

December 1, 1988

Died
Birthplace

Columbus, Ohio, US

Age

36 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Tyler Joseph?

Tyler Robert Joseph is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter known for his emotive lyrics and genre-blending sound. He serves as the frontman for the acclaimed musical duo Twenty One Pilots. Joseph’s distinctive style and deep connection with fans have solidified his place in contemporary music.

His breakout moment arrived with the immense success of the band’s 2015 album Blurryface, which produced hit singles like “Stressed Out.” This record propelled the duo to global recognition and established their unique artistic vision.

Full NameTyler Robert Joseph
GenderMale
Height5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$16 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityLebanese, Serbian, Dutch, English, German, Irish
EducationHomeschooled, Worthington Christian High School
FatherChristopher Anthony Joseph
MotherKelly Joseph
SiblingsZachary Philip Joseph, Jay Thomas Joseph, Madison Grace Brett
KidsRosie Robert Joseph, Junie Belle Joseph, Tommy Joseph

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Tyler Joseph was homeschooled during his early childhood, fostered in an environment that supported his budding interests. His parents, Christopher and Kelly Joseph, both had backgrounds in education and coaching.

Joseph played basketball from a young age, serving as a point guard for Worthington Christian High School and even declining a scholarship to Otterbein University to pursue his burgeoning passion for music.

Notable Relationships

Tyler Joseph married Jenna Black on March 28, 2015, after their engagement in July 2014. Their relationship has been a steady presence in his public life, often inspiring his songwriting.

The couple shares three children: daughters Rosie Robert Joseph, born in February 2020, Junie Belle Joseph, born in April 2022, and a son, Tommy Joseph, welcomed in April 2024.

Career Highlights

Tyler Joseph’s musical journey began with the formation of Twenty One Pilots in 2009, leading to the independent release of their self-titled debut album. The duo gained widespread acclaim with their 2015 album Blurryface, which topped charts and generated platinum singles “Stressed Out” and “Ride.”

His creative ventures extend to co-founding the independent record label ARRO in 2025 alongside Twenty One Pilots’ manager, Chris Woltman. Joseph has also contributed as a co-writer and producer for other artists, including Shania Twain.

To date, Joseph has collected a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, solidifying his impact on popular music and alternative culture.

Signature Quote

“Don’t give up. Push through the droughts. Channel the inevitable disappointments back into your craft. Break molds. Think. Create. But most importantly, stay alive.”

