Who Is Sarah Silverman? Sarah Kate Silverman is an American comedian, actress, and writer known for her fearless approach to taboo topics. Her stand-up often blends deadpan delivery with biting social commentary, establishing her as a unique voice. Her breakout moment arrived with the 2005 concert film Sarah Silverman: Jesus Is Magic, which grossed over $1.3 million and solidified her provocative comedic style. This success led to her starring in the critically acclaimed The Sarah Silverman Program.

Full Name Sarah Kate Silverman Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with Rory Albanese Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education The Derryfield School, New York University Father Donald Silverman Mother Beth Ann O’Hara Siblings Laura Silverman, Susan Silverman, Jodyne Speyer

Early Life and Education A creative household shaped Sarah Kate Silverman’s early life in Bedford, New Hampshire, where her mother founded a theater company and her father ran a clothing store. This environment fostered her appreciation for performance and early comedic instincts. She attended The Derryfield School, later enrolling at New York University. However, Silverman left after her first year to fully pursue stand-up comedy in Greenwich Village, beginning her professional career at age 17.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to comedian and television producer Rory Albanese, Sarah Silverman previously dated actor Michael Sheen and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, with whom she had a highly publicized, on-again, off-again relationship. She has stated she has no plans to marry. Silverman has no children, and her personal views on marriage have been a consistent public stance. Her relationship with Albanese began in 2020 and remains her most recent confirmed partnership.

Career Highlights Sarah Silverman’s impactful career includes starring in The Sarah Silverman Program, which ran on Comedy Central from 2007 to 2010 and earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress. She also lent her voice to the popular animated character Vanellope von Schweetz in the Wreck-It Ralph movie franchise. Beyond acting, Silverman secured a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for her 2013 special, Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles. Her comedic specials and films, such as I Smile Back, have consistently pushed boundaries and garnered critical acclaim, including a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.