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Back in high school, I had a friend whose stepmom was literally more cruel than even Cinderella’s. In fact, if there ever was an award for “worst stepparent ever,” she would definitely bag it, considering all the horrible things she made my friend go through.

Speaking of such evil stepparents, this teen was stuck with one after her father married his new wife. The stepmom almost made it her mission to torment her husband’s kids, but the worst blow was their dad always taking his wife’s side. The teen finally snapped, and here’s what she did next…

More info: Reddit

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Being part of a blended family can be complicated, especially if the stepparent is evil toward the children

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s stepmom was a big bully who put her brother in a dangerous situation as punishment when he was already on probation

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Image credits: Powerlightss / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The woman also claimed that the poster would seduce her son and then accuse him of being inappropriate with her, so she refused to let them be together

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Image credits: pvproductions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Moreover, the stepmom got a restraining order against the poster’s mom, who came to pick up the kids, and did absolutely nothing wrong

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Image credits: Suspicious-Job2504

However, the poster was hurt that her dad always sided with his wife and never listened to his kids, so the teen blocked him and refused to see him again

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) is a 14-year-old who laments her falling-out with her father. Although she stayed with her mom and stepdad, there was never a serious conflict with her dad until his new wife entered the picture. When OP’s elder brother got into legal trouble, he was put on probation, and then this woman took him to work with her and put him in a dangerous situation.

He was made to clean an industrial-sized dumpster without a phone, which posed a safety hazard because he was left alone. Eventually, the guy moved back in with their mom, but the woman was still being nasty. Apparently, she felt that OP would “seduce” her son, and then accuse him of being inappropriate with her. That’s why she never even let them sleep in the same room.

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Naturally, the poster stopped going to her dad’s place because of all this drama. Moreover, the woman called the cops on her husband’s ex when the mom came to pick up the kids. She had not even done anything, but the stepmom also got a restraining order against her. However, none of the woman’s toxic shenanigans hurt OP as much as her father’s stance in all the situations.

The guy never stood up for his own kids; rather, he always sided with his wife and even claimed that his ex was brainwashing the children. In fact, he also lectured the poster for “having an attitude” with his spouse, and refused to see reason. Obviously, it must have really stung her because the teen finally snapped, blocked her father, and refused to see him again.

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Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

According to the Pew Research Center, some 17% of U.S. children under 18 live in blended families. However, adjusting to this new life is never easy. Experts emphasize that it’s a complex journey with unique dynamics that also bring growing pains and emotional adjustments. It must be extra challenging for someone like OP, as the stepmom is just pure evil.

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Researchers highlight that a stepparent should never assume a position of authority, interfere with conflicts between kids and their parents, or play favorites with their own kids. They elaborate that when stepparents overstep these boundaries, it can lead to resentment, defiance, and tension. No wonder the kids hated the new wife, as she was doing everything that she shouldn’t have.

However, the father’s neglect of what his kids were saying and his taking her side were the worst parts of the story. Studies stress that facing such a rejection from a parent is a form of emotional cruelty, and it can be just as harmful as physical mistreatment. As a result, children and young people may experience a range of emotional, psychological, and physical problems.

The fact that OP took such a drastic step of going no-contact with her father shows just how much it must have impacted her. Netizens were also shocked that she was just 14, almost a child, and way too young to experience all this, yet acted so maturely. I definitely agree with them, but what about you? Feel free to drop your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens were horrified that the young poster had to endure so much pain at such a young age and admired her for handling it maturely

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