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As a (retired) soccer player, I can vouch for the fact that one of the worst things that can happen to us sporty folks is a health issue. When recovery is slow, and we are already doubting ourselves, the last thing we need is someone criticizing our abilities.

This coach was recovering from surgery, so she was obviously taking things easy. Much to her horror, a student’s mom filmed her for being “slow” just so she could complain about her to the sports club manager. Scroll down to uncover how the mother created unnecessary drama!

More info: Reddit

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Health issues are tough, especially for athletes, as getting back into their old form can be slow

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

After her appendectomy, the athletic poster felt too self-conscious to exercise in public, but started jogging after friends encouraged her

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, she was horrified to learn that a kid’s mom from the sports club where she worked as a coach filmed her and complained to the boss

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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She kept pestering that she didn’t want such a “slow” coach to teach her kid, and showed no sympathy when the poster brought up her surgery

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Image credits: DashingMadison

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However, the boss grew sick of the mom’s fussing, asked her to leave, and told her that she would be banned from the club if she filmed or harassed their staff again

Today’s story is about a nasty Karen mom and how she got what she deserved in the end. It all started after the original poster (OP) had her appendectomy, and she slowly started recovering. Well, she was feeling terrible that she wasn’t as athletic as before, and it made her feel self-conscious about working out in public. However, after encouragement from her friends, she started jogging again.

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She worked as a coach at a sports club, and she was surprised when her boss suddenly called her in, as a parent had a complaint. OP was nervous about being summoned, but little did she expect what followed. Enter Karen: a nasty mom who had the nerve to film the poster while she jogged in a private space. Obviously, our lady was taken aback by the woman’s audacity.

Apparently, she wanted the coaches to have “higher athletic standards” to teach her kid. The boss tried to explain that OP’s physical abilities were none of the parents’ concern, and she was the best at what she did. However, Karen refused to back down from her whining. The poster realized that her boss was purposely not mentioning her health issue to protect her privacy, but she confessed.

Instead of sympathizing, the mom retaliated that the club should hire a replacement until she recovered. The boss finally had enough of Karen’s fussing and asked her to leave. Moreover, he also warned her that if she filmed or harassed their staff again, she would be banned from the club. OP was just glad that her son didn’t have to face the consequences of her nasty actions.

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Image credits: kremen / Magnific (not the actual photo)

In case you didn’t know, the Cleveland Clinic has categorized appendicitis as a medical emergency, and an appendectomy is a necessary surgery performed to remove the infected appendix. Its common side effects can include nausea, constipation, gas pain, and abdominal bloating. Well, that definitely sounds like a painful process that the poor poster had to go through.

Researchers state that the recovery timeline varies depending on individual factors and the type of surgery. However, most people fully recover within six weeks. Naturally, a person will take their own time to get back to physical activities after such a process. Karen had no right to film OP, and netizens assured her that she shouldn’t take such vicious criticism to heart.

Moreover, legal experts warn that “in a public setting, it is not illegal to record someone without their consent. However, the manner in which this is done and the way in which the recordings are used may be illegal.” Well, if Karen had made defamatory use of the video to attack the recovering coach again, then OP could have easily sued her, as a few people online pointed out.

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Also, a lot of netizens cheered the poster and told her not to let Karen’s nasty behavior affect her. Many even applauded the sports club manager for handling the situation like a pro and snubbing the mom. After all, she did deserve it, didn’t she? If you were in the poster’s shoes, how would you handle it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Netizens were horrified by the mom’s nasty behvaior, and they assured the poster not to let it deter her progress since her surgery

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