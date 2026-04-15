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Remember that old romantic comedy “Monster-In-Law” starring Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda? The main idea of ​​that movie was that any mean and entitled mother-in-law becomes so not on her own, but under the influence of someone else. For example, her own mother-in-law, thus continuing the vicious cycle…

Well, we don’t actually know who really influenced our narrator’s mother-in-law to become a true nightmare relative, but we do know that hardly any of us would want such a lady in our own extended family. However, let’s take things one step at a time and read the story together.

More info: Reddit

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Many cultural traditions, in fact, expect adult children to be their elderly parents’ direct caregivers, but what about parents-in-law?

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The author of the post is married to a wonderful woman, they have 2 kids, and the couple’s only actual problem is the guy’s entitled mother-in-law

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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She brought them into trouble even at the wedding, when she threw a separate reception at her hometown and sent out invitations on their behalf

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Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Recently, the man’s parents gave them their old family house, and they’re now renovating it

Image credits: tsyhun / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The couple decided to invite the mother-in-law to spend a few days with the grandkids, and this was probably their biggest mistake

Image credits: feepikcontributorthailand / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After a few days living in the guest room, the lady claimed that the only purpose of her raising her children was to expect care from them years later, so now the author “owes” her free housing

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After getting rejected, the lady locked herself in the guest room, and they had to get the police involved to move her out

So, the Original poster (OP) got married a few years ago, and he and his wife recently had twins. The author was born into a fairly well-off family in a big city, while his wife comes from a poor family in the far rural province of their country. However, if you expected the difference in social backgrounds to be a problem in the couple’s life, you’re definitely mistaken.

The author’s wife’s mom is the one who became a true problem. Even before the wedding, she caused them a lot of trouble by throwing a massive wedding reception and sending invitations to her numerous friends and relatives in her hometown. And, well, she knew that the real wedding was supposed to take place in the city where the author lives!

It all ended in a huge scandal, but life goes on, and she was, after all, the grandma of our hero’s kids. So recently, he and his wife decided to invite her parents to stay at their home for a week or so. Especially since the author’s parents had recently given them their old family home, which the couple is currently renovating.

And so, a couple of days after their arrival, the mother-in-law declared that she raised her children solely so they would support her in her old age. So, since the author married her daughter, he is now “obligated” to take care of her. And accordingly, she and her spouse plan to live in their house, in the guest room, from now on.

Of course, neither the author nor his wife actually wanted this outcome. A huge drama erupted, and then the mother-in-law locked herself in the room, refusing to come out. The police were even called, who persuaded her to leave, then escorted her to the train station and on to her home province. It seems the couple would now go no contact with this lady…

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Well, the world’s population is rapidly aging, so the issue of elderly care is more pressing than ever. In the traditional worldview, children become their parents’ caregivers, but is it ethical to raise your future nannies? In fact, modern society has no answer to this question.

In September 2025, nearly 8,750 Americans took part in a dedicated survey by Pew Research, and it was found that 10% of respondents already care for a parent aged 65+. Moreover, almost a quarter of people with an elderly parent consider themselves a caregiver. In other words, parents’ expectations are often realized in practice.

At the same time, there’s quite a difference between what aging parents expect and what their adult children, who are also faced with the burden of life during challenging times, raising their own offspring, and more, are actually prepared for. This NPR article reasonably notes the need for dialogue between parents and children to clarify and reconcile needs, capabilities, and personal boundaries.

Well, no matter how pressing the issue of aging may be in our world, simply showing up and declaring that from now on you’ll be living in this house, and that its owners are obligated to care for you, is, you must admit, the height of impudence. And many commenters fully agreed with this, echoing the author’s indignation. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this case? Please drop your ideas in the comments.

The vast majority of people in the comments sided with the author, claiming that his mother-in-law was nothing but a rude and entitled person