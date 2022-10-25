Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support
22points
Parenting, People1 hour ago

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Oleg Tarasenko and
Monika Pašukonytė

According to the generational theory developed by American authors William Strauss and Neil Howe, people born after the end of WWII and before about 1965 belong to the so-called “baby boomers”, while the next generation, everyone who was born before 1980, is Generation X.

Baby boomers are actually one of the greatest generations in the history of humanity. They listened to rock-n-roll and enjoyed the Summer of Love, made the first PCs and got through the economic crisis of the seventies. They worked tirelessly, creating the economic power of the modern world… and in this crazy pace of their lives, there was not always time to give to their children.

As a result, we now have generation X, whose parents have already grown old, require constant care and help – but they demand it from those who were almost ignored a few decades ago. And that’s a problem, a big problem. The video made by Janet Martinez, Texas-based counselor, is dedicated to this very issue, and it gained over 708K views and about 70.7 reactions on TikTok.

More info: TikTok

The author of the video belongs to Generation X and she reminisces about being literally “feral” in her childhood

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Image credits: Henderson Hills

Janet reveals that she is a member of Generation X, and that many children of her age were basically feral. Their parents paid a lot of attention to work, leaving the children to literally take care of themselves. The children had the keys to the house with them, they cooked their own food – and so the years passed.

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Image credits: @cursingcounselor

Now these Boomer parents have grown old – and now they require help and attention from their grown-up kids

However, now that their parents have grown old, they require care for themselves – and this, according to Janet, looks a little insulting, because then, many years ago, these very people often neglected their parental duties. “No one checked our homework, didn’t help with school, we cooked our own lunches and met at dinners,” says Janet.

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Image credits: @cursingcounselor

Of course, the parents were very busy – but today, according to the Original Poster, the grown children themselves are no less busy. And now the old people are asking for help – while it was difficult to expect this help from them before. And this, according to Janet, causes certain psychological problems for her and her peers.

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Image credits: @cursingcounselor

For sure there’s a kind of psychological issue connected with this situation for many Gen-X-ers

“It’s very likely that the Original Poster has some grudge from childhood,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, who was asked by Bored Panda to comment on this particular story. “If you didn’t get enough attention as a child, now this resentment will really prevent you from letting go of the situation.”

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Image credits: @cursingcounselor

“I also belong to Generation X, and in my childhood my parents really worked a lot – for instance, in order to provide for the family financially, which was also incredibly important,” says Irina. “Today, the attitude of society towards the problem of finding a work-life balance has changed significantly – therefore, in my opinion, it is not entirely correct to compare the situations.”

@cursingcounselor #mentalhealth #genx #mentalhealthtok #therapy #trends #mentalhealthmatters ♬ original sound – Janet

“In addition, we should not forget that even then, several decades ago, our parents also had their own parents who needed help as well. In any case, the ability to forgive and find some kind of compromise is a very important quality. After all, if we were neglected in childhood, and now we are unconsciously trying to take some kind of revenge, then what are we, in this case, better for?” Irina Matveeva wonders.

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Image credits: harlandspinksphoto

People in the comments mainly agree with Janet’s point of view

We must also say that people in the comments to Janet’s video largely agree with her opinion. According to commenters, distance is the only coping mechanism, and many people generally believe that they’ve taken care of their parents way longer than they took care of them.

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

Counselor Expresses Thoughts On Parents Who Used To Neglect Their Kids And Now Need Their Support

We think that this is the next stage in the development of this age-old problem of parents and children, but in any case, every problem needs to be solved. If you have any ideas on how to solve this issue, please be sure to share them in the comments. And also, we would certainly like to know if you agree with the Original Poster’s point of view.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Oleg Tarasenko
Oleg Tarasenko
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Oleg has master's degree in Economics he got long time ago in a city far, far away. Oleg also worked as a university teacher, sports writer and a BDSM* specialist for several IT companies.

After six years of making pub quizzez in Ukraine, Oleg joined Bored Panda team as a content creator. This panda (Pun? Duh!) is also a huge sports fan, being happy as a longtime member of WeDemBoys Community and Boston Celtics Nation as well.

During his downtime from work and parenting with three kids (twin daughters and a baby son), Oleg enjoys reading JKR, JRRT, GRRM and other respective abbreviations. Also interested in history and graphic design (and the history of graphic design too)...

Read more »
Monika Pašukonytė
Monika Pašukonytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey! I'm a photo editor. In my free time, I love going to art galleries, exhibitions, concerts or just hanging out in nature with my friends. My dream is to get an RV and travel around the world with my dog.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
A girl
A girl
Community Member
23 minutes ago

My parents were divorced when I was 16. My mom was busy with her life. We became friends after my step dad died. I was 35-40. She was very independent except for the last 7 or 8 months of her life. I was honored to care for her and crushed when she died. She did her best for me. I did my best for her. Dang these onions.

0
0points
reply
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 hour ago

I've spent the last ten years taking care of my mother, father, mother in law, and even my brother, his wife and their two kids. My mother, brother, and mother in law all lived with me at different times. I wish I could go back and tell myself that it's okay to say NO, and to tell myself how much it would cost me emotionally, physically and financially. I regret every moment that I gave of myself to selfish and self-centered people who really only cared about me as long as I had something to give.

0
0points
reply
POST
A girl
A girl
Community Member
23 minutes ago

My parents were divorced when I was 16. My mom was busy with her life. We became friends after my step dad died. I was 35-40. She was very independent except for the last 7 or 8 months of her life. I was honored to care for her and crushed when she died. She did her best for me. I did my best for her. Dang these onions.

0
0points
reply
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 hour ago

I've spent the last ten years taking care of my mother, father, mother in law, and even my brother, his wife and their two kids. My mother, brother, and mother in law all lived with me at different times. I wish I could go back and tell myself that it's okay to say NO, and to tell myself how much it would cost me emotionally, physically and financially. I regret every moment that I gave of myself to selfish and self-centered people who really only cared about me as long as I had something to give.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda