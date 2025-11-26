Woman’s Hubs Convinced She’s Pregnant, Obsession Turns Out To Be Sign Of A Life-Threatening Condition

ADVERTISEMENT

If everything is going well in your life, just enjoy the moment and live in the present. Rejoice in all the little things and don’t dwell on problems – after all, everything good, as sometimes happens in our lives, can suddenly vanish just like dust in the wind…

Here’s more proof of this – the story from the user u/ThrowRA_LosingMind, whose life, so good and happy at first glance, in fact crumbled into tiny pieces within just a few weeks. However, let’s not get ahead of ourselves and tell it all in order.

More info: Reddit

Life, no matter how happy it could be, is in fact the thing that can do a complete 180 within a few moments

Image credits: grustock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post is a 26-year-old woman whose husband wrongly believed that she was pregnant one day

Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man told how happy he was to becoming a dad, and even a negative test result didn’t shake his delusions

Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind

Image credits: Ambreen / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After numerous negative responses, the man started acting aggressively, and the wife coaxed him to undergo a medical examination

Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

It turned out the man had a brain tumor, which caused these hallucinations in his mind

Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The doctors told him he had no more than a few weeks to live, and, alas, they were right

Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After the funeral, the author felt totally devastated, desperately trying to pick up the pieces

Image credits: ThrowRA_LosingMind

In the latter update, the woman said she adopted the dog to ease her pain, and just threw herself into the work

So, the Original Poster (OP) told us that at the time of the events described, she was 26 years old, had been married for several years to her husband, six years older than her. He was, in her own words, the most gentle, loving, and hardworking man in the world. That’s why the unexpected changes in his behavior shocked the author so much.

For some reason, the husband got it into his head that she was pregnant, and repeatedly talked about how he dreamed of becoming a dad and how the three of them would soon be living together. But the OP wasn’t actually pregnant! No, she liked that idea, but even a negative pregnancy test couldn’t shake her husband’s delusions.

Furthermore, when confronted with her negative responses, he began to act aggressively toward his spouse, literally accusing her of wanting to separate him from their child. Our heroine was simply baffled, and after consulting with her parents and in-laws, she persuaded her husband to undergo a medical examination.

Alas, as our heroine noted in the update, her life literally fell apart overnight. After the examination, it was discovered that her husband had an inoperable brain tumor, which, apparently, was causing his obsessive thoughts. The doctors told him he only had a couple of weeks to live – and, alas, they were right…

Then, several months later, the woman released another update, admitting she was still trying to pick herself up. She got a dog to ease the pain of her irreparable loss, threw herself into her work, and hopes to sooner or later return to a full life. Well, let’s just wish her luck here…

Image credits: garakta_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Yes, brain tumors can indeed cause hallucinations and various behavioral disorders in patients, simply because they physically affect the brain’s nerve cells and the body’s ability to perceive and process information.

This dedicated article on the Brain Tumor Alliance website states that the location of the tumor influences the type of behavioral distortions a person experiences. For example, tumors in the frontal lobe may affect reasoning and emotions, while those in the occipital lobe may also cause vision issues. Tumors near the temporal lobe could lead a person to sensory changes or hallucinations.

Apparently, the author’s late husband had a malignant glioma, which affected his brain function, causing those very same false beliefs about his wife’s pregnancy. It also affected his emotions, causing fits of aggression when his delusions were challenged.

“Because of the substantial impact of the disease and its treatment on the daily lives of patients and their loved ones, it is important to pay attention to symptom management,” this dedicated article at the National Library of Medicine reasonably claims. Alas, the couple failed to suspect something was wrong with the man’s health in time, and by the time they raised the alarm, it was too late…

People in the comments, of course, expressed their deepest sympathy to our heroine and also shared some similar stories from their own life experiences. So, the only thing left to say here is perhaps: hurry up and live your life to the fullest, and always be vigilant! So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this?

Most commenters gave the author their sincere sympathy, and some people also shared similar stories from their own lives

