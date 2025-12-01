Who Is Gary Payton II? Gary Dwayne Payton II is an American basketball player widely recognized for his tenacious defense and athletic prowess. His impactful play often elevates team performance, making him a crucial asset. He burst into the national spotlight with the Golden State Warriors, showcasing elite perimeter defense during their 2022 NBA Championship run. Fans often call him “Young Glove” in tribute to his legendary father.

Full Name Gary Dwayne Payton II Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Spring Valley High School, Westwind Preparatory Academy, Salt Lake Community College, Oregon State University Father Gary Payton Mother Monique James Siblings Raquel Payton, Julian Payton, Gary Payton Jr.

Early Life and Education Growing up in Seattle, Washington, Gary Dwayne Payton II was immersed in basketball from an early age, son of NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton and former collegiate player Monique James. His mother, in particular, coached him during his youth, instilling a deep love for the game. He attended Spring Valley High School and later Westwind Preparatory Academy, eventually playing college basketball at Salt Lake Community College before transferring to Oregon State University. Payton II earned a degree in human development and family science from Oregon State.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked Gary Dwayne Payton II, as he generally maintains a private personal life. No widely publicized relationships or marriages are currently known. He has no publicly recognized children and has not confirmed a current partner. Payton II remains focused on his professional basketball career.

Career Highlights As a professional basketball player, Gary Dwayne Payton II scored an NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2022. This defining achievement showcased his defensive intensity and pivotal contributions to the team’s success. Prior to his NBA success, Payton II garnered significant individual accolades in college, earning the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award twice. He was also a two-time First-team All-Pac-12 selection, highlighting his early impact.