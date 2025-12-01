Who Is Jung Chae-yeon? Jung Chae-yeon is a South Korean actress and singer, known for her captivating presence in both music and television. Her roles often blend earnestness with emotional depth, securing her a loyal following. She first gained widespread public attention by finishing seventh on the reality survival program Produce 101 in 2016. This pivotal moment launched her into the project girl group I.O.I, setting the stage for her multifaceted career.

Full Name Jung Chae-yeon Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (166 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity South Korean Education School Of Performing Arts Seoul Father Mr. Jung Mother Mrs. Jung Siblings Jeong Si-yeon

Early Life and Education A focus on family marked Jung Chae-yeon’s early life in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, South Korea. Details about her parents remain private, though she has an older sister, Jeong Si-yeon. Her dedication to the performing arts led her to the prestigious School of Performing Arts Seoul, where she graduated in 2016. This education provided a strong foundation for her later career as an idol and actress.

Notable Relationships Jung Chae-yeon maintains a private personal life and is currently single. While her on-screen chemistry with co-star Hwang In-yeop in Family by Choice sparked dating rumors, both actors clarified their relationship as a professional friendship. She has no children and consistently keeps her romantic involvements out of the public eye.