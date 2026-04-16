Happy birthday to Sadie Sink , Anya Taylor-Joy , and Martin Lawrence ! April 16 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress Sadie Sink, 24 Renowned for her emotionally charged performances, Sadie Elizabeth Sink is an American actress who captivated audiences as Max Mayfield in the Netflix series Stranger Things. Her dynamic acting has garnered critical praise across television, film, and theater.

Beyond her breakout role, Sink also earned acclaim for her starring turn in the 2022 film The Whale and a 2025 Tony Award nomination for John Proctor Is the Villain. She continues to expand her impressive acting portfolio with diverse projects.



Little-known fact: Sadie Sink initially lied about having skateboarding experience to secure her breakthrough role as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things.

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#2 Argentine-British Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, 30 Known for her intense screen presence, American, British, and Argentine actress Anya Taylor-Joy captivated audiences in The Queen's Gambit, earning critical acclaim and a Golden Globe Award. She also starred in the acclaimed films The Witch and Emma.



Little-known fact: After moving to London at age six, Anya-Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy refused to learn English for two years, eventually picking it up by reading Harry Potter books.

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#3 American Actor, Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Martin Lawrence, 61 Known for his explosive comedic style, American actor and comedian Martin Lawrence captivated audiences on television and the big screen. He gained widespread fame hosting Def Comedy Jam and starring in his popular sitcom Martin. Lawrence further solidified his career with leading roles in the Bad Boys franchise and Big Momma’s House movies.



Little-known fact: Few fans know Martin Lawrence was a Mid-Atlantic Golden Gloves boxing contender in his teenage years.

#4 American Actor, Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Jon Cryer, 61 An American actor and screenwriter, Jon Cryer is widely recognized for his memorable comedic performances. He gained early fame in the film Pretty in Pink and later earned two Emmy Awards for his role as Alan Harper on the Two and a Half Men series. Cryer also portrayed Lex Luthor in the Supergirl television series.



Little-known fact: His on-screen hair, particularly in Two and a Half Men, was achieved through an elaborate illusion involving makeup and powder.

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#5 Senegalese-American Singer, Rapper and Songwriter Akon, 53 Known for his melodic voice and philanthropic vision, Senegalese-American singer and record producer Akon reshaped global music with his R&B and hip-hop fusions. He achieved massive success with albums like Konvicted and founded Akon Lighting Africa, providing sustainable energy across the continent.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame, Akon developed a passion for writing songs at the young age of seven.

#6 English Actress Claire Foy, 42 A British actress celebrated for her compelling character work, Claire Foy captivated audiences with her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. She has garnered critical acclaim across diverse film and television projects, notably in First Man and Wolf Hall. Foy is also recognized for her dedication to complex roles.



Little-known fact: She initially pursued cinematography at university before her drama teacher encouraged her to act.

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#7 American Actress Gina Carano, 44 An American actress and former mixed martial artist, Gina Carano transitioned from the combat sports arena to Hollywood's action films. She is celebrated for her powerful performances and for being a pioneering figure in women's MMA. Carano's acting roles include the lead in Haywire and playing Cara Dune in The Mandalorian.



Little-known fact: Before her acclaimed career in mixed martial arts, Gina Carano was an accomplished basketball player who led her high school team to a state championship.

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#8 American Actor and Musician Lukas Haas, 50 An American actor and musician, Lukas Daniel Haas captivated audiences from a young age with his intense and grounded performances. Haas broke through as the Amish boy Samuel in the 1985 film Witness, a role that earned him significant critical acclaim. He later expanded his repertoire, appearing in major films such as Inception and The Revenant, alongside his musical pursuits as a drummer and pianist.



Little-known fact: Lukas Haas was discovered by a casting director at the age of five while he was in kindergarten.

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#9 American Actress and Singer Kelli O'hara, 50 Admired for her powerful vocal range, American actress and singer Kelli O'Hara rose to prominence on Broadway. Her compelling performances in acclaimed musicals like The King and I have earned her widespread recognition and numerous accolades. She continues to expand her impressive career across stage, opera, and television.



Little-known fact: Broadway stars Kelli O'Hara and Kristin Chenoweth share the same vocal coach and were sorority sisters at Oklahoma City University.

#10 American Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, and Actress Marié Digby, 43 Known for her soulful voice and acoustic stylings, American singer and songwriter Marié Digby gained recognition for her viral cover of Rihanna's “Umbrella.” Her debut album, Unfold, demonstrated her original songwriting talent and reached the Billboard charts.



Little-known fact: Marié Digby secretly wrote songs during high school, often late at night, and initially hid her musical talents from her family.

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