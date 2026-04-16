Who Is Claire Foy? Claire Elizabeth Foy is a British actress celebrated for her compelling and nuanced historical portrayals. Her work consistently earns significant critical acclaim. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix drama The Crown. This performance captivated global audiences and earned her major accolades.

Full Name Claire Elizabeth Foy Gender Female Relationship Status Dating Charlie Cunningham Net Worth $6.3 million Nationality British Ethnicity Irish, English Education Aylesbury High School, Liverpool John Moores University, Oxford School of Drama Father David Foy Mother Caroline Stimpson Kids Ivy Rose

Early Life and Education Born in Stockport, UK, Claire Foy was the youngest of three children; her parents divorced when she was eight years old. Her family later relocated to Longwick, Buckinghamshire, during her childhood years. She attended Aylesbury High School and then studied drama and screen studies at Liverpool John Moores University. Foy further honed her acting skills at the Oxford School of Drama, graduating in 2007.

Notable Relationships Claire Foy was married to actor Stephen Campbell Moore from 2014 to 2018, a period that included his brain tumor surgery. They announced their amicable separation after four years of marriage. She shares one daughter, Ivy Rose, with Moore, with whom she maintains a respectful co-parenting relationship. Foy has been publicly linked to musician Charlie Cunningham since 2023.

Career Highlights Claire Foy garnered widespread acclaim for her powerful portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, earning two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe. She further showcased her versatility in films like First Man and Women Talking. Beyond The Crown, Foy earned a British Academy Television Award nomination for her performance as Anne Boleyn in Wolf Hall. She continued to draw critical praise for roles in films such as All of Us Strangers.