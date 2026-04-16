Who Is Kelli O’Hara? Kelli Christine O’Hara is an American actress and singer admired for her powerful vocal range and nuanced stage presence. Her Broadway performances consistently draw critical acclaim for their emotional depth and authenticity. She rose to prominence with her Tony-nominated role in the 2005 musical The Light in the Piazza. This breakthrough solidified her as a formidable talent on the New York theater scene.

Full Name Kelli Christine O’Hara Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married to Greg Naughton Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education Deer Creek High School, Oklahoma City University, Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute Father Pat O’Hara Mother Laura O’Hara Siblings Patrick O’Hara, Anne Marie O’Hara Kids Owen James Naughton, Charlotte Naughton

Early Life and Education Raised on a farm in Elk City, Oklahoma, Kelli O’Hara grew up in an Irish American family with strong community ties. Her parents, Pat and Laura O’Hara, fostered an early appreciation for music and performance. O’Hara attended Deer Creek High School before earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Music in vocal performance/opera from Oklahoma City University. She further honed her craft at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.

Notable Relationships Kelli O’Hara is married to actor and musician Greg Naughton, tying the knot in a Vermont ceremony on July 28, 2007. The couple shares a deep connection to the performing arts. O’Hara and Naughton have two children, a son named Owen James Naughton and a daughter named Charlotte Naughton. They actively co-parent their family amidst demanding performing careers.

Career Highlights Kelli O’Hara established herself as a Broadway star with her acclaimed performances in productions like The Light in the Piazza, South Pacific, and The King and I. Her nuanced portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I earned her a Tony Award. Beyond the stage, O’Hara has expanded her reach into television, notably appearing in series such as The Gilded Age and 13 Reasons Why. She also made her Metropolitan Opera debut in The Merry Widow. To date, O’Hara has garnered eight Tony Award nominations, securing a win for Best Leading Actress in a Musical in 2015. She also received an Emmy nomination for The Accidental Wolf.