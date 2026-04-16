Who Is Gina Carano? Gina Joy Carano is an American actress and mixed martial artist, renowned for her powerful presence and groundbreaking career. She seamlessly transitioned from the competitive world of combat sports to a prominent acting career. Her breakout moment came as a pioneering female mixed martial arts fighter, where she was widely considered the “face of women’s MMA” before retiring from competition. This early success carved a unique path for her in mainstream entertainment.

Full Name Gina Joy Carano Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Trinity Christian High School, University of Nevada, Reno, University of Nevada, Las Vegas Father Glenn Thomas Carano Mother Dana Joy Cason Siblings Casey Carano, Christie Carano

Early Life and Education Dallas County, Texas, served as the birthplace for Gina Carano, who spent her formative years in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her father, Glenn Carano, a former professional football player, instilled an athletic drive, and her mother, Dana Joy Cason, raised her after her parents’ divorce. Carano excelled at Trinity Christian High School, leading the girls’ basketball team to a state title, and later pursued psychology at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, after a year at the University of Nevada, Reno, before her career pivot.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Gina Carano’s personal life. She is currently married to Muay Thai fighter Kevin Ross, a relationship that rekindled after an earlier period of dating in the mid-2000s. Carano and Ross married in August 2022, a detail she publicly confirmed in March 2026. She also had a high-profile, on-again, off-again relationship with actor Henry Cavill earlier in the decade.

Career Highlights Gina Carano’s career initially took off in the competitive world of women’s mixed martial arts, where she compiled an impressive 7–1 professional record. Her fighting prowess and charisma made her a groundbreaking figure, earning her the moniker “the face of women’s MMA.” Transitioning to acting, Carano landed her first major lead role in Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 action film Haywire, where she performed her own stunts. She later appeared in prominent movies such as Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool, and portrayed Cara Dune in The Mandalorian. Her influence in combat sports helped pave the way for other female fighters, and she has continued to explore opportunities in film and television, including starring in “Terror on the Prairie” for The Daily Wire.