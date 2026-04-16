Who Is Jon Cryer? Jonathan Niven Cryer is an American actor known for his distinctive comedic timing. His performances frequently blend earnestness with a self-deprecating wit. He captured widespread attention as Duckie in the 1986 John Hughes film Pretty in Pink. The role cemented his place in 1980s pop culture as a beloved outsider.

Full Name Jonathan Niven Cryer Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $70 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed European Education Bronx High School of Science, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art Father Donald David Cryer Mother Gretchen Kiger Cryer Siblings Robin Cryer, Shelly Cryer Kids Charlie Austin Cryer, Daisy Cryer

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, Jonathan Niven Cryer grew up in a family deeply immersed in the performing arts. His mother, Gretchen Cryer, is a playwright and actress, while his father, Donald David Cryer, is an actor and singer. Cryer attended the Bronx High School of Science, despite his growing interest in acting over academics. He further honed his craft during a summer program at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jon Cryer’s personal life, beginning with his marriage to actress Sarah Trigger. They married in 1999, welcoming a son before their divorce in 2004. Cryer married entertainment reporter Lisa Joyner in 2007. They adopted a daughter, Daisy, in 2009, and he co-parents his son, Charlie Austin Cryer, with Trigger.

Career Highlights Jon Cryer’s breakthrough arrived with his iconic role as Duckie in the 1986 film Pretty in Pink. The film became a cult classic, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in 1980s teen cinema. He achieved widespread television fame as Alan Harper in the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, running from 2003 to 2015. This role earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Beyond acting, Cryer has also written and produced films like Went to Coney Island on a Mission from God… Be Back by Five. He further expanded his career by portraying Lex Luthor in the Supergirl television series.