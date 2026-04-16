Who Is Akon? Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer known for his distinctive blend of R&B, hip-hop, and pop. His influential sound brought African and Arabic musical elements to a global audience. He first gained widespread attention in 2004 with his debut album Trouble, featuring the hit singles “Locked Up” and “Lonely.” These tracks quickly climbed international charts, establishing his unique melodic style.

Full Name Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $70 million Nationality American Ethnicity Senegalese American Father Mor Thiam Mother Kine Gueye Thiam Siblings Bu Thiam Kids Alioune Thiam, Jahvor Thiam, Muhammad Thiam, Alianna Thiam, Journey Thiam and four others

Early Life and Education Akon’s early life was shaped by his musical family, with his father, Mor Thiam, a renowned Senegalese percussionist, and his mother, Kine Gueye Thiam, a professional dancer. He spent his formative years between St. Louis, Missouri, where he was born, and Senegal, where he absorbed rich cultural influences. Around the age of seven, his family settled in Newark, New Jersey, which further exposed him to diverse American musical genres like hip-hop. This early exposure to both African and American sounds profoundly influenced his unique artistic direction.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile relationships has marked Akon’s personal life, notably his marriage to Tomeka Thiam, whom he wed in 1996. He is also known for his open practice of polygamy, with reports of multiple wives. Akon is a dedicated father to nine children, including his daughter Journey Thiam, with whom Tomeka Thiam filed for divorce in September 2025. He maintains a private family life despite his public profile.

Career Highlights Akon’s career launched with his debut album Trouble in 2004, featuring the globally successful singles “Locked Up” and “Lonely.” His second album, Konvicted, solidified his stardom, earning multiple Grammy nominations and selling over 35 million albums worldwide. Beyond music, Akon founded the influential Konvict Muzik and KonLive Distribution record labels, which signed artists like Lady Gaga and T-Pain. He also launched the Akon Lighting Africa initiative, bringing solar power to numerous African countries.