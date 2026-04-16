Who Is Lukas Haas? Lukas Daniel Haas is an American actor and musician, recognized for his ability to deliver grounded, intense performances across diverse film and television roles. His career has spanned four decades, showcasing a consistent presence in acclaimed projects. He first gained widespread notice at eight years old in 1985’s Witness, portraying an Amish boy who witnesses a murder. This breakout role garnered critical acclaim, launching a prolific career that saw Haas successfully transition from a child star to an accomplished adult performer.

Full Name Lukas Daniel Haas Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 ¾ inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity American Education St. Stephen’s Episcopal School Father Berthold Haas Mother Emily Tracy Siblings Simon Jakoway Haas, Nikolai Johannes Haas

Early Life and Education Lukas Haas was born in West Hollywood, California, to an artist father, Berthold Haas, and an author mother, Emily Tracy, fostering a creative home environment. His German-born father and Texas-native mother instilled an artistic sensibility from a young age. He was discovered at five years old in kindergarten by a casting director, a serendipitous event that jumpstarted his career. Haas later attended St. Stephen’s Episcopal School in Austin, Texas, after his family relocated, stepping away from the limelight during his high school years.

Notable Relationships Lukas Haas maintains a high degree of privacy regarding his personal life, with limited public details about his relationships over the years. He has been linked to Natalie Portman in 2001, followed by relationships with Lindsay Lullman from 2006 to 2007, and Aria Crescendo between 2009 and 2010. He is publicly listed as single and has no publicly known children. His private nature has kept much of his romantic life out of the media spotlight.

Career Highlights Lukas Haas’s career launched with his emotionally impactful role in the 1985 film Witness, where his performance as Samuel Lapp earned widespread critical praise. He then delivered a powerful portrayal in the Emmy-nominated television film The Ryan White Story. Continuing his diverse trajectory, Haas gained further recognition for his roles in major films like Inception and The Revenant, often playing nuanced supporting characters. Beyond acting, he is also a talented musician, playing drums and piano for the band The Rogues and contributing to film soundtracks.