Who Is Marié Digby? Marié Christina Digby is an American singer and songwriter, celebrated for her acoustic rock style and heartfelt compositions. Her multicultural background and piano-driven melodies add a unique layer to her musical identity. She first gained widespread attention for her acoustic cover of Rihanna’s “Umbrella” on YouTube in 2007, which quickly amassed millions of views. This viral success ultimately led to a recording contract and her debut album.

Full Name Marié Christina Digby Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Single Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American and Japanese Education University Of California, Berkeley Father Matthew Edward Digby Mother Emiko Nishina Siblings Naomi Digby, Erina Megan Digby

Early Life and Education A multicultural upbringing marked Marié Digby’s early years, with an Irish American father and a Japanese mother. She began playing piano at age four and later secretly wrote songs, hesitant to share her musical talent. After graduating high school in Los Angeles, Digby pursued a philosophy degree at the University of California, Berkeley, where her songwriting skills led her to win the 2004 Pantene Pro-Voice competition.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not prominently defined Marié Digby’s public persona; she tends to keep her personal life private. She had a notable encounter with Filipino actor and singer Sam Milby between 2010 and 2011. Digby is currently single, with no public information regarding children or confirmed current partners.

Career Highlights Marié Digby’s career launched with her viral acoustic cover of Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” drawing global attention to her YouTube channel. The video accumulated over 22 million views and secured her a recording deal. She subsequently released her debut album, Unfold, in 2008, which peaked at number 29 on the Billboard 200 chart. Digby has since released several studio albums and EPs, including a Japanese cover album.