Who Is Martin Lawrence? Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence is an American actor and comedian, recognized for his energetic delivery and versatile character portrayals. His distinctive comedic timing has cemented his presence in both television and film. His breakthrough arrived as the host of HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, a pivotal platform that showcased his talent and launched many other comedians. This exposure quickly propelled him into mainstream recognition.

Full Name Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Reportedly Dating Angie Gonzalez Net Worth $110 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Eleanor Roosevelt High School Father John Lawrence Mother Chlora Bailey Lawrence Siblings Robert Lawrence, Ursula Lawrence, Rae Proctor Kids Jasmin Page Lawrence, Iyanna Faith Lawrence, Amara Trinity Lawrence

Early Life and Education Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence was born in Frankfurt, West Germany, where his father, John Lawrence, was serving in the US Air Force. His mother, Chlora Bailey, worked multiple jobs to support her six children after the family settled in Landover, Maryland. He attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School and Friendly High School, where he excelled at boxing and developed an early interest in comedy, performing stand-up in local clubs.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Martin Lawrence’s personal life, including engagements to actress Lark Voorhies and Roberta Moradfar. He was married to Patricia Southall from 1995 to 1997 and later to Shamicka Gibbs from 2010 to 2012. Lawrence is the father of three daughters: Jasmin Page Lawrence with Patricia Southall, and Iyanna Faith Lawrence and Amara Trinity Lawrence with Shamicka Gibbs, with whom he maintains a co-parenting relationship. He is reportedly dating Angie Gonzalez.

Career Highlights Martin Lawrence rose to prominence starring in the titular role of the sitcom Martin, which aired from 1992 to 1997 and became a cultural phenomenon. He also established a successful film career with hits like Bad Boys, Blue Streak, and Big Momma’s House. Beyond acting, Lawrence expanded into directing with A Thin Line Between Love and Hate and also served as a producer on several projects, including his stand-up specials. His movies have collectively grossed nearly $2 billion worldwide.