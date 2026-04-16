Who Is Sadie Sink? Sadie Elizabeth Sink is an American actress with a captivating presence and a knack for emotionally complex roles. Her compelling performances consistently earn critical acclaim, marking her as a dynamic young talent. Her breakout moment arrived portraying Max Mayfield in the Netflix series Stranger Things, a role that quickly made her a fan favorite. Sink’s layered portrayal resonated deeply with audiences, solidifying her place in popular culture.

Full Name Sadie Elizabeth Sink Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Community theater acting classes in Houston, homeschooling, Frederick Wilson Benteen Elementary School Father Casey Sink Mother Lori Sink Siblings Mitchell Sink, Caleb Sink, Spencer Sink, Jacey Sink

Early Life and Education A passion for performing emerged early for Sadie Sink, born in Brenham, Texas. Her mother enrolled her in acting classes in Houston at age seven after she loved recreating scenes from High School Musical with her brother Mitchell. Her family relocated to New Jersey to support her burgeoning theater career, leading to a period of homeschooling before she returned to regular schooling after a Broadway run. This unique upbringing fostered her dedication to the craft.

Notable Relationships Sadie Sink largely maintains privacy regarding her romantic relationships, preferring to keep her personal life separate from her public persona. In 2021, she was linked to Patrick Alwyn, but no official confirmation followed, and she generally avoids public discussions of dating. Sink is currently single, focusing her energies on a rapidly expanding acting career and a range of upcoming projects. She has stated she has not been in love or experienced a painful breakup.

Career Highlights Sadie Sink’s career soared with her pivotal role as Max Mayfield in the Netflix hit Stranger Things, a performance earning widespread critical praise. She joined the series in its second season and quickly became a fan favorite. Beyond her television success, Sink garnered significant acclaim for her starring role in Darren Aronofsky’s 2022 psychological drama The Whale, for which she received a Critics’ Choice Movie Award nomination. Her intense portrayal showcased impressive dramatic range. Further demonstrating her versatility, Sink also received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play for her 2025 Broadway performance in John Proctor Is the Villain. She also starred in Taylor Swift’s short film All Too Well, extending her reach into music-related projects.