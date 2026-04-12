Happy birthday to David Letterman , Ed O'Neill , and Andy Garcia ! April 12 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Comedian and Talk Show Host David Letterman, 79 An American television host and comedian, David Letterman rose to prominence with the 1982 debut of Late Night with David Letterman. He is celebrated for his influential career, which spanned over three decades across NBC and CBS. Letterman also hosts the acclaimed Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.



Little-known fact: He was once fired from his college radio station for treating classical music with irreverence.

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#2 Actor and Comedian Ed O'neill, 80 An American actor and comedian, Ed O'Neill has achieved a rare feat, starring in two of television's most iconic sitcoms, Married... with Children and Modern Family. His portrayal of the gruff-yet-lovable patriarchs Al Bundy and Jay Pritchett resonated with millions. Beyond his comedic talents, O'Neill is also a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career took off, Ed O'Neill was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1969, though he was cut during training camp.

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#3 Actor and Director Andy Garcia, 70 Respected for his versatile roles, Andy Garcia is a Cuban American actor, director, and producer who gained fame for his intense performances. His work spans acclaimed films like The Untouchables and the Ocean's Eleven franchise, showcasing a consistent commitment to his craft.



Little-known fact: Andy Garcia was reportedly born with an undeveloped conjoined twin on his shoulder, which was surgically removed.

#4 American Actress Claire Danes, 47 With a career marked by complex character work, American actress Claire Danes has earned critical acclaim since her teenage years. She is celebrated for her Emmy-winning performance as Carrie Mathison in the Homeland series. Danes first rose to prominence in the iconic 1994 teen drama My So-Called Life.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on acting, Claire Danes started studying modern dance at the age of six.

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#5 American-Born Irish Actress Saoirse Ronan, 32 Praised for her nuanced and emotionally direct performances, American-born Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has captivated audiences globally. She is best known for her acclaimed roles in films like Atonement and Lady Bird, earning multiple Oscar nominations and a Golden Globe Award. Off-screen, she values a private life with her family.



Little-known fact: Her first name, Saoirse, means "freedom" in Irish, and is pronounced "Seer-sha."

#6 American Singer and Musician Brendon Urie, 39 Known for his powerful vocal range and theatrical stage presence, American singer-songwriter Brendon Urie gained fame as the dynamic frontman of Panic! at the Disco. Urie's band achieved multi-platinum success with hits like “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” and secured a number one album with Death of a Bachelor. His career also includes a stint on Broadway in Kinky Boots.



Little-known fact: Before becoming the lead singer, Brendon Urie was initially recruited into Panic! at the Disco to be a guitarist.

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#7 American Singer and Guitarist Vince Gill, 69 An American singer-songwriter and musician, Vince Gill rose to prominence as a versatile artist known for his soulful tenor voice and exceptional guitar skills. He achieved widespread success with his breakthrough album When I Call Your Name.



Gill has collected an impressive 22 Grammy Awards, the most for any male country artist, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, Vince Gill's bluegrass band, Mountain Smoke, once opened for the hard rock band Kiss.

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#8 American Actress Jennifer Morrison, 47 An American actress and director, Jennifer Morrison rose to prominence for her captivating portrayal of Dr. Allison Cameron on the medical drama House. She is widely recognized for her leading role as Emma Swan in the fantasy series Once Upon a Time, which cemented her status as a beloved television star. Morrison has also expanded her career behind the camera, directing films and television episodes.



Little-known fact: At age ten, Jennifer Morrison was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated for Kids with basketball star Michael Jordan.

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#9 American Model and Actress Brooklyn Decker, 39 Transitioning from acclaimed modeling to acting, American model and actress Brooklyn Decker captivated audiences with her natural charm. She is widely recognized for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover in 2010, alongside roles in films like Just Go with It and the hit Netflix series Grace and Frankie.



Decker also co-founded Finery, a wardrobe organization app.



Little-known fact: Brooklyn Decker is named after a horse, as her mother’s best friend had a horse named Brooke.

#10 American Singer-Songwriter Jessie James Decker, 38 With a powerful voice and entrepreneurial spirit, American singer Jessie James Decker built a multifaceted career. She is renowned for her chart-topping albums, popular reality TV appearances, and successful Kittenish fashion brand. Decker also actively shares her family life with former NFL player Eric Decker.



Little-known fact: Jessie James Decker began performing at two years old, winning her first talent contest at age nine.

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