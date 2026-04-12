Who Is Saoirse Ronan? Saoirse Una Ronan is an Irish-American actress praised for her nuanced, emotionally resonant performances. She consistently brings depth to characters across diverse genres, earning critical acclaim. Her breakout moment arrived in 2007 with the period drama Atonement, where her role as the young Briony Tallis garnered an Academy Award nomination at just 13 years old. This early success immediately positioned her as a formidable talent.

Full Name Saoirse Una Ronan Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality Irish, American Ethnicity Irish Education Ardattin National School Father Paul Ronan Mother Monica Ronan Kids 1 child

Early Life and Education Born in New York City to Irish parents, Saoirse Una Ronan moved to Ireland at age three. Her father, Paul Ronan, an actor, and mother, Monica, a former nanny, provided early exposure to the performing arts. She attended Ardattin National School in County Carlow before being homeschooled, which allowed her to balance studies with early acting opportunities. Her interest in character development was fostered from a young age.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Scottish actor Jack Lowden, Saoirse Una Ronan met him while filming Mary Queen of Scots in 2018. They reportedly wed in a private Edinburgh ceremony in July 2024. The couple welcomed their first child in 2025, adding a new dimension to their shared life. Ronan and Lowden maintain a notably private approach to their personal affairs.

Career Highlights Saoirse Una Ronan gained widespread acclaim for her breakthrough performance in the 2007 film Atonement. This pivotal role, at just 13 years old, earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She later garnered a Golden Globe Award for her leading role in the 2017 film Lady Bird, and has since expanded into film production, starring in and producing the 2024 drama The Outrun. Her acclaimed performances have also resulted in four Academy Award nominations and a ranking among the greatest actors of the 21st century by The New York Times.